Gigi Hadid hits back at claim she tried to hide her pregnancy

Just because fans haven’t seen Gigi Hadid’s baby bump doesn’t mean the supermodel is trying to hide her pregnancy from them — even though that’s exactly what one publication suggested.

Last week, British Vogue published a story about the 25-year-old’s maternity style, tweeting out the headline “Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy.” But according to the soon-to-be mom, she did no such thing.

Disguise ....? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

“@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy,” read a caption accompanying a link to the article.

According to the story, a fan recently asked Hadid about how she seemed have “no tummy” during an Instagram Live chat, despite the fact that she confirmed that she and partner Zayn Malik are expecting their first child back in April. Hadid’s response? She simply chalked it up to her outfit.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” she replied at the time. “From the side it’s a different story!”

But now she wants to make it clear that British Vogue’s “disguise” takeaway was all wrong.

“Disguise ....?” she tweeted back. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

In a second reply, she added, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

And she hasn’t had much of an opportunity to experience it with anyone else because she’s been in lockdown since first opening up about her pregnancy during a remote visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

And even then, it was an announcement she hadn’t intended to make so soon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms,” she told the host following days of reported rumors. “But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support.”

Furthermore, she explained that she and Malik were also grateful for the rare opportunity to spend so much time together through it all.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she said.