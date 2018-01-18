Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

If you're in the market for a new coat or some cold weather accessories to get you through winter, you're in luck!

From warm down jackets to cozy gloves to practical snowboots, lots of major retailers are offering serious discounts on their winter gear. TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin did the bargain hunting for us and found some items you can score at seriously low prices.

Who doesn't love a good deal?

Shape

Shape Active is a destination for stylish activewear that you can wear from the gym to errands. If you're looking for a way to keep warm during your workout this winter, they have a few pieces on sale that will certainly get the job done.

Fashion Glamper Vest, $55 (Originally $78), Shape

Fashion Glamper Wind Jacket, $77 (Originally $110), Shape

Under Armour

Under Armour is known for it's compression tops and bottoms that will keep you warm in the coldest of temperatures. You can find some of their pieces on sale right now. They're great for skiing or even just a winter run.

UA ColdGear Armour Mock, $49 (Originally $65), Under Armour

UA ColdGear Fitted Crew, $38 (Originally $50), Under Armour

Lands' End

Lands' End is a destination for the whole family, and now you can find cold-weather outerwear for the entire family at seriously discounted prices. Whether someone needs a new coat to make it through the last months of winter or you have a fun getaway planned, there are some deals you shouldn't miss.

Women's Stadium Squall Long Coat, $160 (Originally $200), Lands' End

Men's 600 Down Vest, $45 (Originally $80), Lands' End

Men's Camo Expedition Parka, $180 (Originally $299), Lands' End

Girls Squall Parka, $50 (Originally $100), Lands' End

Boys Fleece Lined Jacket, $32 (Originally $80), Lands' End

Women's 100 Fleece Ruched EZ Touch Gloves, $10 (Originally $15), Lands' End

Women's Quilted Suede EZ Touch Gloves, $50 (Originally $80), Lands' End

Women's 100 Fleece Ruched Pattern EZ Touch Gloves, $10 (Originally $15), Lands' End

Men's T100 Fleece EZ Touch Gloves, $8 (Originally $15), Lands' End

Men's Squall Gloves, $20 (Originally $40), Lands' End

Girls ThermaCheck 200 Printed Gloves, $10 (Originally $20), Land's End

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi has lightweight jackets that somehow keep you warm on brisk days. They are a must for anyone who loves the outdoors, since they're easy to pack for a long hike or camping trip.

Men's Kusa Jacket (Hoodless), $100 (Originally $200), Cotopaxi

Women's Kusa Hybrid Jacket, (Originally $160), Cotopaxi

Old Navy

While Old Navy is always a safe bet for stocking up on great basics, it's also a must for winter coats and vests for the whole family. They have some fashion-forward options on sale that'll instantly give your winter wardrobe a whole new look.

Frost-free Vest for Women, $15 (Originally $30), Old Navy

Quilted Water-Resistant Frost-Free Jacket for Men, $45 (Originally $60), Old Navy

Canvas Built-In Flex Utility Bomber Jacket for Boys, $35 (Originally $70), Old Navy

Hooded Frost-Free Jacket for Girls, $27 - $38 (Originally $55), Old Navy

Columbia

If you're looking for some fashionable headwear this winter, Columbia should be your go-to brand. They have a wide variety of beanies for the whole family.

Ale Creek Beanie, $15 (Originally $8), Columbia

Fast Trek Fleece Hat, $10 (Originally $16), Columbia

Alpine Pass Beanie, $13 (Originally $20), Columbia

Women's Cabled Cutie Beanie, $20 (Originally $30), Columbia

Women's Auroras Lights Beanie, $15 (Originally $25), Columbia

Aurora Lights Youth Beanie, $15 (Originally $25), Columbia

Youth Adventure Ride Visor Beanie, $13 (Originally $20), Columbia

Modcloth

If you're looking to add some flair and personality to your winter wardrobe, Modcloth has some fun beanie options that will instantly do the trick, thanks to faux fur pompoms.

Holy Cozy Knit Hat in Grey, $15 (Originally $25), Modcloth

Fair Warming Knit Hat, $15 (Originally $25), Modcloth

On-the-Go Cozy Hat, $8 (Originally $25), Modcloth

Pep-Friendly Hat in Woof, $8 (Originally $25), Modcloth

Sorel

Sorel is known for creating incredibly comfortable snow boots that will also keep you warm and dry. Now, you can score a discounted pair that you'll wear for years to come!

Women's Joan of Artic Boot, $135 (Originally $180), Sorel

Timberland

If you're still looking for a pair of boots that you can wear in all weather, Timberland is your answer and they have some great styles on sale right now.

Men's Stormtruck Tall Waterproof Duck Boots, $130 (Originally $150), Timberland

Zara

Zara has an adorable selection of kids clothes and their cold-weather gear is no exception. They currently have some of their cutest winter pieces on sale.

Faux Shearling Leather Ankle Boots, $30 (Originally $67), Zara