If you're in the market for a new coat or some cold weather accessories to get you through winter, you're in luck!
From warm down jackets to cozy gloves to practical snowboots, lots of major retailers are offering serious discounts on their winter gear. TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin did the bargain hunting for us and found some items you can score at seriously low prices.
Who doesn't love a good deal?
Shape Active is a destination for stylish activewear that you can wear from the gym to errands. If you're looking for a way to keep warm during your workout this winter, they have a few pieces on sale that will certainly get the job done.
Fashion Glamper Vest, $55 (Originally $78), Shape
Fashion Glamper Wind Jacket, $77 (Originally $110), Shape
Under Armour
Under Armour is known for it's compression tops and bottoms that will keep you warm in the coldest of temperatures. You can find some of their pieces on sale right now. They're great for skiing or even just a winter run.
UA ColdGear Armour Mock, $49 (Originally $65), Under Armour
UA ColdGear Fitted Crew, $38 (Originally $50), Under Armour
Lands' End
Lands' End is a destination for the whole family, and now you can find cold-weather outerwear for the entire family at seriously discounted prices. Whether someone needs a new coat to make it through the last months of winter or you have a fun getaway planned, there are some deals you shouldn't miss.
Women's Stadium Squall Long Coat, $160 (Originally $200), Lands' End
Men's 600 Down Vest, $45 (Originally $80), Lands' End
Men's Camo Expedition Parka, $180 (Originally $299), Lands' End
Girls Squall Parka, $50 (Originally $100), Lands' End
Boys Fleece Lined Jacket, $32 (Originally $80), Lands' End
Women's 100 Fleece Ruched EZ Touch Gloves, $10 (Originally $15), Lands' End
Women's Quilted Suede EZ Touch Gloves, $50 (Originally $80), Lands' End
Women's 100 Fleece Ruched Pattern EZ Touch Gloves, $10 (Originally $15), Lands' End
Men's T100 Fleece EZ Touch Gloves, $8 (Originally $15), Lands' End
Men's Squall Gloves, $20 (Originally $40), Lands' End
Girls ThermaCheck 200 Printed Gloves, $10 (Originally $20), Land's End
Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi has lightweight jackets that somehow keep you warm on brisk days. They are a must for anyone who loves the outdoors, since they're easy to pack for a long hike or camping trip.
Men's Kusa Jacket (Hoodless), $100 (Originally $200), Cotopaxi
Women's Kusa Hybrid Jacket, (Originally $160), Cotopaxi
Old Navy
While Old Navy is always a safe bet for stocking up on great basics, it's also a must for winter coats and vests for the whole family. They have some fashion-forward options on sale that'll instantly give your winter wardrobe a whole new look.
Frost-free Vest for Women, $15 (Originally $30), Old Navy
Quilted Water-Resistant Frost-Free Jacket for Men, $45 (Originally $60), Old Navy
Canvas Built-In Flex Utility Bomber Jacket for Boys, $35 (Originally $70), Old Navy
Hooded Frost-Free Jacket for Girls, $27 - $38 (Originally $55), Old Navy
Columbia
If you're looking for some fashionable headwear this winter, Columbia should be your go-to brand. They have a wide variety of beanies for the whole family.
Ale Creek Beanie, $15 (Originally $8), Columbia
Fast Trek Fleece Hat, $10 (Originally $16), Columbia
Alpine Pass Beanie, $13 (Originally $20), Columbia
Women's Cabled Cutie Beanie, $20 (Originally $30), Columbia
Women's Auroras Lights Beanie, $15 (Originally $25), Columbia
Aurora Lights Youth Beanie, $15 (Originally $25), Columbia
Youth Adventure Ride Visor Beanie, $13 (Originally $20), Columbia
Modcloth
If you're looking to add some flair and personality to your winter wardrobe, Modcloth has some fun beanie options that will instantly do the trick, thanks to faux fur pompoms.
Holy Cozy Knit Hat in Grey, $15 (Originally $25), Modcloth
Fair Warming Knit Hat, $15 (Originally $25), Modcloth
On-the-Go Cozy Hat, $8 (Originally $25), Modcloth
Pep-Friendly Hat in Woof, $8 (Originally $25), Modcloth
Sorel
Sorel is known for creating incredibly comfortable snow boots that will also keep you warm and dry. Now, you can score a discounted pair that you'll wear for years to come!
Women's Joan of Artic Boot, $135 (Originally $180), Sorel
Timberland
If you're still looking for a pair of boots that you can wear in all weather, Timberland is your answer and they have some great styles on sale right now.
Men's Stormtruck Tall Waterproof Duck Boots, $130 (Originally $150), Timberland
Zara
Zara has an adorable selection of kids clothes and their cold-weather gear is no exception. They currently have some of their cutest winter pieces on sale.
Faux Shearling Leather Ankle Boots, $30 (Originally $67), Zara