You can snag Chrissy Metz's Critics' Choice Awards dress for less than $100!

The insanely expensive dresses celebrities wear on the red carpet are often way over budget for most us. But Chrissy Metz is proving she doesn’t have to blow the bank to look incredible.

The “This Is Us” star showed up at the Critics’ Choice Awards Thursday night donning a '70s-inspired, tie-neck dress from Eloquii that goes for just $139. And it gets better — there’s a sale on the store’s site for an additional 40 percent off if you shop now. That means this dress could be yours for less than $90!

Chrissy Metz arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11. Jordan Strauss / AP

Metzcustomized her dress with the help of stylist Penny Lovell, adding sequins around her waistline and towards the bottom of the gown. Eloquii describes the dress as one that “does all the talking for you,” adding that its “swingy silhouette will take you from desk to drinks and everything in between seamlessly.”

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Tie Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $140, Eloquii

According to Lovell, the 37-year-old completed her look with Anabela Chan earrings, a Spallanzani ring and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Lovell posted Metz’s look on her Instagram account, and the actress’ fans were wowed. “She looks absolutely stunning,” wrote one person. “Madly in love with this Chrissy look!” wrote another.

Metz looks radiant while posting with her "This is Us" co-stars Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

It’s not the first time Metz has chosen to wear Eloquii on the red carpet. At last year’s People Choice Awards, she donned another custom, navy blue gown from the plus-size, online retail company.