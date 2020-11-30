George Clooney reveals he's been cutting his hair with a Flowbee for years

It turns out that proper suction is the key to getting a haircut like George Clooney.

The Oscar-winning actor and director revealed on "CBS Sunday Morning" that his close-cropped, salt-and-pepper movie star hair is the work of none other than the Flowbee, the '80s and '90s infomercial staple that has seen a resurgence during the pandemic.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years. My hair is really like straw," Clooney said. "So it's easy to cut, can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee."

"You did not," interviewer Tracy Smith said.

The Flowbee is a vacuum cleaner attachment that is made for cutting hair, which is all about "proper suction," according to the company.

"It sucks up your hair and cuts it," Al Roker said on the 3rd hour of TODAY Monday before pointing to his bald head. "If you put it on too strong, this is what happens. I used it early on."

Instead of spending thousands on a Hollywood hairdresser, Clooney became one of millions of people who have bought a Flowbee since San Diego carpenter Rick Hunts developed it in 1986.

If time is money, Clooney doesn't waste any sitting around getting a haircut.

"It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers," Clooney said. "I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes. Listen, man, it works."

Flowbees have become hot-ticket items during the pandemic with many hair salons and barbershops closed due to COVID-19 protocols, and more people taking a crack at cutting their hair at home, including TODAY's Carson Daly.

TODAY meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer showed off her middling attempt to give her husband, Brian Fichera, a haircut early in the pandemic. She's now mulling over getting a Flowbee and giving it another shot.

"Wait, Brian hasn't agreed to this, but oh, well," a smiling Dylan said.