George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on June 6. As new parents, you'd think they'd be hunkering down, trying to find a family rhythm and get some sleep whenever they can ... right?

Well, we're sure they're doing both of those things, but parenthood can't keep this glam couple down. After sneaking out for dinner two weeks ago and a waterfront date night on Thursday, George, 56, and Amal, 39, made their first public appearance as new parents at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Getty Images Looking like they never left the spotlight.

If this is what having 3-month-old twins looks like, sign us up!

Getty Images Hey guys, can you please tell us where that fountain of youth is located? Thanks!

Amal's lilac chiffon gown is by Versace, with hair and makeup seemingly inspired by Old Hollywood glamour. Her collarbone-skimming coral, jade and sapphire earrings are by Lorraine Schwartz.

George looks ever the part of the leading man in a sharp Armani tux.

Getty Images All eyes are on them ... and theirs are on each other.

George was promoting his new film, "Suburbicon," which premiered at the festival.

Amal was just out there to show us all how it's done. ("It" here meaning: building an impressive career as a human rights lawyer, while also locking down one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors and starting a family with him ... all while looking utterly fabulous. Get it, girl.)

Despite the couple's seemingly effortless return to the spotlight, George recently told ET that nothing could have prepared them for the realities of parenthood.

"I suppose (the realest moment is) just the minute they came out," the actor said. "None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying. You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four."

Apparently, the two tiniest Clooneys already have big personalities, with George describing Alexander as "a thug ... (who could be) checking IDs on the way into the nursery" and Ella as "very elegant, and all eyes."

"She looks like Amal, thank God," he added.

One thing's for sure: They've got some darn good genes. Can't wait to see more of this growing family!