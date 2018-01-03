Get Stuff We Love
The way you fold sweaters, shirts and pants for optimum storage in your dresser is no way to stash them in your luggage!
You want a perfect mix of compressing them for space while still being able to see what you packed in a quick glance. In short, you should be able to pack any outfit without disturbing the delicately organized ecosystem of your suitcase.
At TODAY Style, we're here to help you save your travel sanity with these two genius, space-saving hacks that will have you traveling like a professional in no time. You'll see this makes just plane ... errr, plain, sense!
How to pack jeans:
What you'll need:
- Your favorite denim
What you'll do:
1. Lay the jeans flat and fold in half lengthwise.
2. Lift one pant leg and fold it up diagonally.
3. Roll pants starting at the waist, leaving the diagonal piece out.
4. Tuck the rolled denim into the extra pant leg.
How to fold sweaters:
What you'll need:
- Sweater or other wrinkle-free garment
What you'll do:
1. Lay sweater flat and cuff the bottom hem.
2. Crisscross sleeves.
3. Fold the sweater into thirds lengthwise.
4. Fold in thirds again.
5. Tuck into the folded hem.
