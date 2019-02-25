Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 7:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Gemma Chan just discovered the secret to fighting hunger pains during a lengthy awards show: sneak in snacks!

Thanks to some handy pockets in her gorgeous pink Valentino gown, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star managed to hide some tasty treats in her dress at last night's Oscars, giving us one more reason to adore her.

During a post-show interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the 36-year-old admitted to storing cookies in her pocket during the show, and even took the package out to offer cold, hard proof.

Her reasoning? "It's a long ceremony ... you don't get dinner," Chan explained.

Chan's pretty pink dress had some pretty convenient pockets! MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

Looks like her voluminous dress came in handy, too, because the actress also stowed rice cakes away in her other pocket to nosh on throughout the ceremony.

Chan later shared the moment on Twitter, captioning her post "The hunger is real" complete with a cookie emoji.

Women everywhere agree that pockets are pretty awesome, but Chan's totally relatable red carpet moment gives new meaning to the term "fashion meets function." And after hearing this story, we've decided the actress is basically just like us when we sneak snacks into the movie theater.

Chan slipped into something a bit more form-fitting for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. George Pimentel / Getty Images

It's been a busy awards season for the actress, who also stars in this spring's "Captain Marvel." In case you missed any of her stellar style moments, here's a reminder of just how fabulous Chan looked at each major event.

SAG Awards

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star wowed in a pale pink, one-shouldered gown with ruffles to spare at the SAG Awards.

Golden Globes

The British actress opted for a high-low turquoise gown, red lips and a sweet updo for the Golden Globes.

Critics' Choice Awards

Spring came early at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, where Chan turned heads in a stunning strapless floral dress.

BAFTAs

On her home turf, Chan attended the BAFTAs in a slinky LBD that framed her figure perfectly.

Independent Spirit Awards

Chan looked like a fashionable free spirit in a two-tone sequined gown with side cutouts at the Independent Spirit Awards.