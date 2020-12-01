Gap makes khaki donation in Steve Kornacki's name for Giving Tuesday

Steve Kornacki showed during the presidential election how far a tireless work ethic and a pair of sensible khakis can get you.

Now, Gap is using the NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent's signature fashion on Giving Tuesday to help out the next generation of go-getters.

Steve Kornacki has inspired Gap to outfit the next generation of hard workers with his signature khakis. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Kornacki announced on "MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin” Tuesday afternoon that Gap will donate 500 pairs of "Kornacki khakis" to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Workforce Readiness Program, which helps prepare high school graduates to enter the workforce.

Kornacki and his khakis became such an internet sensation as he broke down voting totals on the big board during the election that a Gap spokesperson confirmed to TODAY last month that it had seen "a dramatic increase in online traffic and within a day, we saw around 90% unit sale increase online."

His specific khakis are the "palomino brown" color, which is available in both slim and straight fit.

"I've got a bunch of them," Kornacki confirmed on-air last month.

His basic outfit of a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a tie and his khakis became a staple of his tireless coverage, as he only slept for five total hours between Election Day and Friday of that week. The "chart-throb" even made it on to People's Sexiest Man Alive list.

"It’s been fun to watch fans adoring Steve and his style,” Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap, said in a statement. "Steve’s sincerity and work ethic won the hearts of Americans and together, we were inspired to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Workforce Readiness program by providing them with hundreds of ‘Kornacki khakis’ Steve made famous on election night."

In addition to the donation of khakis, Gap will also donate $10 to the Boys & Girls Club of America through Dec. 31 for every qualifying TikTok post using the hashtag #ShareTheGapDream, up to a max of $50,000.

Kornacki, meanwhile, has finally gotten some rest after his marathon election coverage.

"I'm recharged, I'm feeling OK," Kornacki told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" last month. "They put me back into preservation for about 3 1/2 years."