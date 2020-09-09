'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams is rocking a blond mullet — and it's super chic

Maisie Williams is something of a chameleon when it comes to switching up her hairstyle, going from pink to purple and back to brunette in just the past year and a half.

And now, the "Game of Thrones" star, 23, has changed her look yet again, debuting a bleached blond mullet earlier this week.

The Bleach London salon shared photos of her new look on Instagram. (Click or swipe through to see both pics.)

"dreams rly do come true," Williams commented on the salon's post.

The hairstylist who gave Williams her new cut and color replied to her comment, "ask and you shall receive."

The actor is definitely rocking the playful, shaggy do, which is mostly blond but retains some of her dark roots for an edgy twist.

She paired the cut with a paisley face mask, overalls and a gray T-shirt.

Williams sported brunette strands when she played Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” but after the filming for the series wrapped, she was free to switch up her hair color — and she dove right in!

Maisie Williams attends the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2019, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She sported bubblegum-pink waves at New York Fashion Week in February of last year.

Maisie Williams attends the "Game Of Thrones" season eight premiere on April 3, 2019, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

By April 2019, she had already switched to a lovely lavender shade, which she rocked on the red carpet at the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere.

Just a month later, she had transformed her look once again, showing off a pretty, blond do on Instagram in May 2019.

Maisie Williams attends the SUPER Magazine x CONTACT agency launch party, which she hosted at BASEMENT at The London EDITION, on June 7, 2019, in London, England. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Then, in June, she tried out a richer shade of rose gold with orange undertones.

Maisie Williams attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer / Getty Images

She did return briefly to her signature brown hue for the Emmys in September last year, sporting a chic, choppy bob.

Her latest, retro-inspired mullet looks absolutely great on her, but given her fondness for changing up her cut and color, the look may not be here to stay!