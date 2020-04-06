Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Gabrielle Union shows off natural curls as she matches with baby daughter

Like mother, like daughter!
Gabrielle Union natural hair
This sweet mother-daughter duo is wearing matching hairstyles.gabunion/ Instagram

By Lindsay Lowe

Gabrielle Union is rocking her natural curls while in quarantine — and twinning with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-m-PtTJd2a

Union, 47, shared a series of cute mommy-and-me pics on Instagram.

“See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!!” she captioned the post. “When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls.”

Union also showed off her springy ringlets in an Instagram video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-k3UQVp3Yf

“When your natural locks appreciate the lock down,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles and #FrederickDouglassRealness.

She added that she would be “unlocking the secret soon,” suggesting that she might reveal the products or tools she used to achieve her pretty look.

Union’s new, natural look got plenty of love from fans, including “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

“Just a 2 rays of light. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Ross commented on Union’s mother-daughter photos.

“Love your hair!!!!💕❤️❤️❤️❤️,” chimed in actress Tia Mowry.

Taraji P. Henson’s debut solution-oriented hair care line is now available

Feb. 26, 202005:39

This isn’t the first time Union has rocked her natural hair texture. She debuted a similar look back in October, sporting a short, curly do.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3nIFIglrKW

"Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy,” she wrote in the comments.

Sometimes, she also chooses to wear her hair straight, like when she showed off a choppy pixie cut last June.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BybSv3OFfvA

Up until a few days ago, Union had been sporting long braids as she spent time at home in quarantine with Kaavia and her husband, Dwayne Wade.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B92jn83pYPA

She was still wearing her braids as of late last week, when Wade posted a sweet video of a family dance party, with little Kaavia adorably taking center stage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-fHC48nAT8

They’re a beautiful family in every way!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe