Gabrielle Union showed off a stylish new haircut on Instagram this weekend, drawing thousands of positive comments from fans.

"New cut, who dis?" she wrote in the simple post, crediting Los Angeles-based hairstylist Larry Sims for the choppy, short look.

Ayesha Curry reacted with almost a dozen emojis, while other comments asked for skin care and hair tips to try to emulate her glowing look.

Although it's still a new look, as of Saturday, she's already shared some fun styles in her Instagram stories, including a teased updo for a recent event in Spain.

In the past few months, Union has played around with several different hairstyles, including stylish dreadlocks, a fun topknot and other natural hairstyles. She's long been an advocate for more diverse hairstylists on film sets and fashion runways, calling out stylists and sets that are unable to properly style natural hair.

"The pressure to "just be happy they picked you & you got a job, don't ask for the SAME things every other actor/model gets on GP..." Listen, if u stay quiet, u will have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS," she wrote on Twitter in March, alongside other famous celebrities who responded to a thread from "Community" actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

This isn't the first time Union has made a dramatic style change.

In February 2017, she was one of the first stars to embrace a bob cut with a chin-length, slightly wavy style from Sims. He posted a 360-degree video to Instagram, creating hair envy everywhere.

In summer 2016, she had another bob ... but she switched it up by also going blond.

It's impossible to predict what style she'll try next, but we're sure it'll be gorgeous!