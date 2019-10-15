Gabrielle Union is switching up her hairstyle again!

First, she debuted a short, choppy cut over the summer. Now, she's letting her natural locks shine.

The 46-year-old showed off her new do — a curly pixie cut with a deep side part — in a playful Instagram Boomerang yesterday, and she looks simply fabulous!

In a nod to the inspiration behind the look, the actress added the following sassy caption: "Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Later on, she gave fans an up close look at the style from multiple angles.

Union's Instagram followers and friends have already given the look their seal of approval. Basketball legend Lisa Leslie commented, "My favorite! Super cute," while model Winnie Harlow chimed in, writing "MAMACITA."

Union is no stranger to mane moves, and has a tendency of switching up her locks regularly. This month alone, the actress has worn her hair multiple ways. She's gone sleek and wavy a few times.

She even rocked a sassy blond bob once.

We're hoping she keeps this adorable curly pixie for a while!

See Union's past hairstyles:

Beautiful bob

This summer, Union debuted a short, choppy cut that had loads of enviable texture.

Long braids

From time to time, the fashionista wears her hair in long braids.

Cut it off

Last year, the actress took the plunge and actually cut her own hair into a side-parted bob.

Updo queen

The mother of one is great at elaborate updos.

Cute curls

Union clearly loves celebrating her curls when she can.

Blond hair, don't care

In 2016, the star tried a caramel hue, and totally rocked it.

Bold bob

Union is constantly switching up her hair! Here, she's seen in 2000 with a sleek bob and side bangs.

Twenty something

In her mid-twenties, the budding actress sported mid-length locks with a middle part.

Perky ponytail

We'll never forget the perfect ponytail Union wore in "Bring It On."