Gabrielle Union is going 'crazy' for her new short bob — see her rocking video!

Gabrielle Union is a woman who loves to change her hair, but this week, the actress outdid herself by cutting it all off.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old "Breaking In" star debuted a short-and-sleek, side-parted bob in an Instagram video that finds her rocking out to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy."

Union thrashes around playing air guitar in the clip clearly feeling fierce. And why not? The dramatic new 'do, which came courtesy of hairstylist Larry Sims, marks the first time she's ever cut her natural hair this short.

While she's sported a few chin-grazing bobs in the past, the "Being Mary Jane" alumna — who launched her own hair care line, Flawless, in 2017 — has always relied on wigs and extensions. But not anymore!

Gabrielle Union love to experiment with different lengths and styles (see here in April). STEVE MARCUS / Reuters

"CRAZY for my new haircut from the hair guru @larryjarahsims. 1st time I’ve EVER significantly cut my OWN hair in my life and I LOVE IT!!!” Union captioned her feel-good video. “Not a wig or a weave … wanted something new and different so I did the damn thing and you cant tell me nada."

The star's husband, NBA player Dwyane Wade, shared a heart-eyed emoji beneath her video to show how much he loves her chic new look.

Several of Union's famous friends, including actress Nia Long and beauty entrepreneur Blac Chyna, also chimed in to give the cut two thumbs up. "Cute!!!" Long gushed alongside a heart emoji.

We couldn't agree more!