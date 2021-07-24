Gabrielle Union unveils super short haircut: 'It hits different'

Gabrielle Union-Wade is making changes this summer! To her hair, at least.

The “L.A.'s Finest” star debuted a new haircut on Instagram Friday, posting a series of photos that perfectly showcased her short do.

Union-Wade looked radiant as she posed in a sleek black polka-dotted dress and a bright pink lip. She accented her outfit with big bold hoop earrings, while her new cut took center stage. For the summer, the 48-year-old embraced her naturally curly hair by opting for a short pixie style cut.

“So, I did a thing 🤗,” she wrote in the caption. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.”

Union-Wade added in the hashtags “#SummerChop,” “#FlawlessChop” and “#FlawlessCut” to the end of the caption.

The actor and producer shared a short clip to her Instagram story showing off her new style to her followers, beaming at the camera as she showcased the do at every possible angle.

“Ooh, I did a thing!” she said in the clip, crediting the hairstylist Larry Sims for her new look.

Union-Wade has a new short hairstyle that's perfect for the dog days of summer! gabunion / Instagram

Friends and fans shared their love for Union-Wade’s new hairstyle, hyping up her new look in the comments on her post.

“STUNNING XOXOXO,” Kerry Washington wrote.

Tracee Ellis Ross couldn’t describe her reaction in words, so she merely commented with a series of fire and heart eyes emoji, writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍.”

“Yesssssssssssss,” Logan Browning wrote, adding in a second comment, “You know I love this so much!!!! Especially the caption!!!!”

This isn’t the first time that Union-Wade has rocked short hair in recent years. In June 2019, the actor got a choppy, short cut, also courtesy of Sims.

The actor posed in a series of photos on her Instagram, showing off the different ways her hair could be styled. In one shot, she slicked it back as she ran her fingers through her hair. In the remaining shots, she rocked a more voluminous style for a rocker-chic do.

“New cut, who dis?” she captioned the post at the time.

Union-Wade has also made a point to sport her natural curls. Months after she debuted her short, choppy cut, she let her natural curls shine. In October 2019, she shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing her hair in a short, curly pixie cut with a deep side part.

She let the photos speak for themselves, simply captioning the post, “Me ❤❤❤.”

Union-Wade was able to share a special moment with her two-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, during quarantine last April when it came to embracing their natural curls.

She shared three adorable photos on Instagram of her and her daughter in their pajamas as she gave Kaavia a piggyback ride. They were all smiles in matching natural curls.

Union-Wade added in the caption, “See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!!

“When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤,” she wrote alongside the hashtag “#QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles.”