'Friends' pals 'Rachel' and 'Monica' reunite, wear coordinated outfits!

“Friends” forever? It seems that way for pals Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, who were spotted recently in sleek, coordinated outfits.

Fourteen years after the iconic series aired its last episode, "Monica" and "Rachel" (respectively) were spotted hanging out in style at a benefit dinner in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.

Talk about stylish! Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox arrive in a monochromatic look. Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Cox and Aniston wore chic complementary black-and-white looks to the elegant dinner, which was hosted by Chanel and benefited the National Resources Defense Council.

Aniston wore all-black to the affair, pairing her outfit with a fringed Chanel clutch, while Cox sported a silky white shirt and a classic grey tweed Chanel purse. Who says you can't stand out in white and black?

The only thing that's more classic than their outfits are their smiles!

The photo brings back memories from the 1990s, when the pair would pose for on-set pictures like this:

Throwback! Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on the set of "Friends." NBC via Getty Images

The recent benefit dinner is not the first time the pair has been spotted making memories recently, however.

Back in February, Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday at an intimate party hosted at Cox’s California home, which included some of the actress’s best friends including “Suddenly Susan” actress Andrea Bendewald.