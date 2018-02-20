Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Constance Wu is looking pretty in pink! The "Fresh Off the Boat" actress just debuted a new pastel ‘do that’s giving us all the springtime feels, and reminding us of one of our favorite warm-weather drinks: pink lemonade.

Much like the refreshing beverage, Wu's new hue blends pastel pink and yellow together seamlessly. If you look closely enough, you’ll notice some subtle yellow highlights on the ends.

no filter A post shared by Constance Wu (@constancewu) on Feb 19, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Looking sassy with matching pink lips, the actress showed off her new style on Instagram page, earning more than 17,000 likes from her followers by publish time. Wu's stylist, Ara Ko, told TODAY Style that the actress wanted more of a “true pink,” and was inspired by spring's pretty pastels.

Toying with the idea of going pink yourself? Ko says the color goes well with most skin tones, but it helps if you have virgin hair to start with. You should also expect a potentially lengthy process to achieve that perfect hue.

"The process can be very long depending on your natural hair and how it lifts," she explained. "You can expect darker, thicker hair to take much longer to process and finer, lighter hair is usually quicker."

And you can make that playful color last longer by washing hair 1-2 times a week with cold water. You could also consider using pink shampoo or conditioner to keep your hue looking vibrant.

Loving Wu's new 'do? Get inspired by these other pink lemonade looks!