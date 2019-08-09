Celebrities from Beyoncé to the Hadid sisters to Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian West have been spotted recently wearing a rather retro trend from the '90s: the French manicure.

While French manicures are a classic style and never truly went away, the look was starting to get a reputation for being dated. So, why are celebrities wearing it now?

“It totally makes sense it’s coming back. This whole '90s vibe is super trendy now,” celebrity manicurist Erica Marton told TODAY Style. “I secretly love seeing French manicures.”

But Marton mentions that the modern French manicure is a bit different than it was a few decades ago in the era of (the original) "90210" and "Blossom."

“For today, I wouldn’t go straight to a white tip and a flesh-tone base,” said Marton. “I would go for a colorful French tip. Pick any color you like instead of the white,” she said.

Want to make it feel a bit more formal? Add some sparkle. “Just do glitter tips!” Marton suggested.

Still, there’s always going to be some fans of the classic variety, like celebrity manicurist Mazz Hanna.

"It’s kind of like the scrunchies of the nail world," she said, referring to the hair accessory's major comeback.

According to Hanna, here's how to create the classic look at home: