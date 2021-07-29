Limp Bizkit rocker Fred Durst is rollin' out a wildly different look — see the pics

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is rocking a new look — and fans aren't quite sure what to make of it.

The rock singer, 50, posted a selfie Wednesday on Instagram that found him posing with a full head of wavy gray hair — and a bushy horseshoe mustache.

Durst wrote in the caption, "Thinking about you 70 - 🛸."

Durst, who recently deleted all previous pics from his Instagram feed, followed up Thursday with another pic of him modeling his new silver coiffure — which looks to be a wig.

"Dad vibes ... chicago," the rocker wrote alongside the pic. He also added a trumpet emoji.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments of both posts to give Durst feedback about his new grooming choices.

"This guy needs a station wagon ASAP," wrote one.

"Dad?" asked another.

"Senior Fredd!!!" another fan wrote, adding wine glass and heart emoji.

Durst sporting a full gray beard in 2019. OGUT / Star Max / GC Images

While many poked fun at Durst's look, others found it attractive — with several fans noting that he looked like Jon Bon Jovi.

"So handsome, Fred," one follower remarked.

"Damn silver fox," another gushed.

While Durst and his bandmates are currently on tour, the singer has stretched out creatively since Limp Bizkit's late-1990s/early-2000s heyday, having launched a second career as a movie director. His most recent movie, "The Fanatic," a psychological thriller starring Hollywood A-lister John Travolta, was released in August 2019.