Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, nearly floats in a dreamy black-and-white dress

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has worn one gorgeous look after another during her first royal tour. Her latest dress, worn on tour in Australia, is nothing short of extraordinary.

The former Meghan Markle dazzled in a black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with laser-cut birds similar to this one and this one. Her baby bump was just visible beneath the A-line tailoring.

It's a look fit for royalty! Getty Images

The birds swept up the white, tulle skirt and looked like they might almost take flight from the top of the bodice.

The laser-cut birds seemed to fly up the sheer neckline. WireImage

The whimsical, animal-themed dress was the perfect choice for the evening, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were celebrating global wildlife conservation at the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards in Sydney.

Both the duchess and Prince Harry presented awards at the event, with Meghan handing out the prize for Young Conservationist of the Year.

The duchess presented the Young Conservationist of the Year award to Sophia Skarparis. Getty Images

The duchess paired her unforgettable look with black, slingback pumps and let her hair fall down her back in her signature waves.

She makes glamour look so effortless. Getty Images

She kept her jewelry to a minimum, letting the dress’s dramatic pattern take center stage.

Prince Harry and the duchess attended the awards on day 11 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Getty Images

Earlier in the day, she kept things much more casual in an aqua, belted shirtdress, as she and Prince Harry attended various events in Tonga.

Just another stunning outfit for the duchess WireImage

But before long, she had effortlessly transitioned into her showstopping evening look.

The dress was like something out of a fairy tale!

