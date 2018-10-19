Get Stuff We Love
It was a royal day at the beach!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a stroll along Australia’s famous Bondi Beach on day four of their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.
The former Meghan Markle sported a chic, striped maxi dress for their relaxed walk along the water. She arrived in black and tan espadrille wedges, but she and Prince Harry kicked off their shoes when they hit the sand.
They even accessorized with colorful flower garlands.
It was a casual morning for the couple, but they were still on royal duty. They were visiting the beach as part of a meeting with OneWave, an organization that encourages people to open up about mental health.
At one point, the Duke and Duchess joined an ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’ on the beach, a meetup that allows people to share their experiences with mental health issues.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach to talk mental healthOct. 19, 201802:34
Meghan polished off her beach look with a sleek ponytail. At one point she was spotted sweetly cradling her growing baby bump.
Later that day, the duchess changed into a formal look, sporting a two-tone, navy and periwinkle dress by Roksanda.
She wore her hair in a chic, half-up, half-down style as she and Prince Harry visited students at Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney.
Whether it’s a stroll along the beach or a formal state affair, the duchess obviously has flawless style sense for every occasion!