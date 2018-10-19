Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It was a royal day at the beach!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a stroll along Australia’s famous Bondi Beach on day four of their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

The royal couple looked relaxed as they walked hand-in-hand. Joel Carrett / EPA

The former Meghan Markle sported a chic, striped maxi dress for their relaxed walk along the water. She arrived in black and tan espadrille wedges, but she and Prince Harry kicked off their shoes when they hit the sand.

The duchess removed her Castaner espadrille wedges for a more comfortable walk on the sand. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

They even accessorized with colorful flower garlands.

So festive! Dominic Lipinski / Pool via Reuters

It was a casual morning for the couple, but they were still on royal duty. They were visiting the beach as part of a meeting with OneWave, an organization that encourages people to open up about mental health.

At one point, the Duke and Duchess joined an ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’ on the beach, a meetup that allows people to share their experiences with mental health issues.

Meghan polished off her beach look with a sleek ponytail. At one point she was spotted sweetly cradling her growing baby bump.

The mom-to-be seemed to enjoy her day at the beach. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Later that day, the duchess changed into a formal look, sporting a two-tone, navy and periwinkle dress by Roksanda.

The duchess paired the look with neutral pumps. Samir Hussein / Pool via WireImage

She wore her hair in a chic, half-up, half-down style as she and Prince Harry visited students at Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney.

The duchess sported a lovely, pulled-back style. Phil Noble / PA Images via Getty Images

Whether it’s a stroll along the beach or a formal state affair, the duchess obviously has flawless style sense for every occasion!