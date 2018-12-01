Duchess Meghan is reminding people of Princess Diana with her latest outfit

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The former Meghan Markle is just embarking on her new, royal life, and she is already drawing comparisons to Princess Diana!

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan exchanged a friendly word during the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the queen's birthday celebrations. FilmMagic

The Duchess of Sussex recently made an official appearance with the royal family during the queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations, which included a traditional Trooping the Colour parade.

She turned heads in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.

Pretty in pink!

Her outfit echoed a dress once worn by the late Princess Diana, who wore a Catherine Walker ballgown with a similar neckline and light pink hue during a visit to the Berlin Opera House in 1987.

Princess Diana wore the striking gown to a gala in 1987.

Both dresses had pink buttons down the bodice, although Diana’s buttons were smaller and seemed more decorative than functional.

The off-the-shoulder silhouettes are pretty similar. Getty Images

It’s unknown whether the duchess's dress was directly inspired by Diana’s ‘80s look, but the royals do have a history of wearing items that echo the late princess’s most memorable style moments.