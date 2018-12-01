Duchess Meghan is reminding people of Princess Diana with her latest outfit

Get Stuff We Love
The former Meghan Markle is just embarking on her new, royal life, and she is already drawing comparisons to Princess Diana!
The Duchess of Sussex recently made an official appearance with the royal family during the queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations, which included a traditional Trooping the Colour parade.
She turned heads in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.
Her outfit echoed a dress once worn by the late Princess Diana, who wore a Catherine Walker ballgown with a similar neckline and light pink hue during a visit to the Berlin Opera House in 1987.
Both dresses had pink buttons down the bodice, although Diana’s buttons were smaller and seemed more decorative than functional.
It’s unknown whether the duchess's dress was directly inspired by Diana’s ‘80s look, but the royals do have a history of wearing items that echo the late princess’s most memorable style moments.
The Duchess of Cambridge often seems to channel her late mother-in-law’s style, wearing some of Diana’s most iconic jewels and choosing outfits that seem inspired by ones worn by the Princess of Wales.
Notably, the red dress that she wore as she left the hospital after giving birth to Prince Louis echoed the crimson maternity dress that Diana wore after Prince Harry was born.
The Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to Diana on her wedding day by wearing a stunning aquamarine ring once treasured by Princess Diana.
With only a few weeks of royal life under her belt, the Duchess of Sussex is still establishing her signature royal style.
But if Meghan’s pink dress is anything to go by, we may see more subtle nods to Princess Diana down the line!