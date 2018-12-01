Get Stuff We Love

Duchess Meghan is reminding people of Princess Diana with her latest outfit

The pale pink dresses have a lot in common.
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Duchess Meghan looked pretty in pink during one of her first official royal functions.
Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle is just embarking on her new, royal life, and she is already drawing comparisons to Princess Diana!

Trooping The Colour 2018
Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan exchanged a friendly word during the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the queen's birthday celebrations.FilmMagic

The Duchess of Sussex recently made an official appearance with the royal family during the queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations, which included a traditional Trooping the Colour parade.

She turned heads in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.

Pretty in pink!
Pretty in pink!

Her outfit echoed a dress once worn by the late Princess Diana, who wore a Catherine Walker ballgown with a similar neckline and light pink hue during a visit to the Berlin Opera House in 1987.

Princess Diana wore the striking gown to a gala in 1987.
Princess Diana wore the striking gown to a gala in 1987.

Both dresses had pink buttons down the bodice, although Diana’s buttons were smaller and seemed more decorative than functional.

The Princess Of Wales At A Gala Performance By The Royal Ballet / Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall
The off-the-shoulder silhouettes are pretty similar.Getty Images

It’s unknown whether the duchess's dress was directly inspired by Diana’s ‘80s look, but the royals do have a history of wearing items that echo the late princess’s most memorable style moments.

Meghan Markle appears with royal family for queen's 92nd birthday

Jun.11.201803:20

The Duchess of Cambridge often seems to channel her late mother-in-law’s style, wearing some of Diana’s most iconic jewels and choosing outfits that seem inspired by ones worn by the Princess of Wales.

Notably, the red dress that she wore as she left the hospital after giving birth to Prince Louis echoed the crimson maternity dress that Diana wore after Prince Harry was born.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leave hospital with their newly born son, Prince Harry. / LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son.
Many people saw striking similarities between Princess Diana's and Duchess Kate's maternity outfits.Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to Diana on her wedding day by wearing a stunning aquamarine ring once treasured by Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Sussex borrowed an aquamarine ring once worn by her late mother-in-law.Steve Parsons / AFP/Getty Images

With only a few weeks of royal life under her belt, the Duchess of Sussex is still establishing her signature royal style.

Trooping The Colour 2018
The Duchess of Sussex looked right at home on the balcony of Buckingham Palace!Getty Images

But if Meghan’s pink dress is anything to go by, we may see more subtle nods to Princess Diana down the line!

