Blue jean baby! Duchess of Sussex rocks denim dress at polo match

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, looked absolutely darling in denim Thursday during a surprise visit to a charity polo match featuring her husband.

The duchess wore a Carolina Herrera faux wrap dress, cinched at the waist by a wide matching belt, during an unannounced appearance at an annual sporting fundraiser for Sentebale, the organization Prince Harry created to help children in Botswana and Lesotho who are affected by HIV and AIDS.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to watch her husband play a charity game at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England. Matt Dunham / AP

Her hair tied back in her now-signature loose bun, Meghan paired her mid-calf dress with nude heels and the same J.Crew fan-shaped rattan clutch that Pippa Middleton was spotted carrying earlier this month at a Wimbledon match.

She arrived on the grounds of the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England, with other wives supporting husbands playing in the match, before joining Harry for a photo opportunity before the match.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive with Sentebale executives for a charity polo match in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Among others attending the event with the royals were several of Harry's close friends, including his cousin, Zara Tindall, who brought her husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall. The couple recently just welcomed their second child.

Meghan famously selected another Carolina Herrera recently, at her official appearance to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday. She wore a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress by the designer at last month's annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The Duchess of Sussex, wearing Carolina Herrera, while with other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade last month. FilmMagic

Raising AIDS awareness has been a major cause for Harry, who is following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Earlier this week, the prince joined Sir Elton John at an International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam to help launch a global initiative that will provide research and funding to help stop the transmission of HIV infection among men.