Beautiful in blue!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a blue, floor-length caped dress as she attended a state dinner and reception hosted by the president of Fiji.

Royal blue! Reuters

She paired the striking gown with glittering diamond earrings, which stood out against her loose, dark waves.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex looked every part the prince in a tuxedo that displayed his military medals.

The royal couple looked so elegant! Reuters

Not only was the dress stunning, but it may also have been a subtle tribute to her hosts in Fiji. The vibrant shade of the gown is almost identical to the areas of blue on Fiji’s flag that represent the Pacific Ocean.

Fiji's flag is a similar shade of blue. Getty Images

Not to mention, the duchess’s adorable baby bump was visible beneath the gown from London-based label Safiyaa.

The mom-to-be looked radiant, as always. Reuters

The duchess has been scaling back her official engagements during her first royal tour, presumably giving the expecting mom a chance to rest, but it seems like the duchess was going non-stop during her first day in Fiji.

Before the state dinner, she wore a pearl-white dress by Australian designer Zimmermann as she and Prince Harry greeted well wishers on the balcony of the historic Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji’s capital, Suva City.

She's clearly perfected the royal wave. Getty Images

They waved to thousands of fans, who braved the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

A crowd gathered in Albert Park to see the royal couple. WireImage

The Duke and Duchess were following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who visited the Grand Pacific Hotel numerous times and even waved from the same balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel. Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess are carrying on a royal tradition, and their Fiji visit has clearly been a smashing success!

