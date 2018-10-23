Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dazzles in blue during Fiji visit

The duchess looked simply stunning!
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
The Duchess of Sussex looking gorgeous in the blue, caped gown.
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Beautiful in blue!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a blue, floor-length caped dress as she attended a state dinner and reception hosted by the president of Fiji.

Meghan's blue cape dress in Fiji
Royal blue! Reuters

She paired the striking gown with glittering diamond earrings, which stood out against her loose, dark waves.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex looked every part the prince in a tuxedo that displayed his military medals.

Meghan's blue cape dress in Fiji
The royal couple looked so elegant! Reuters

Not only was the dress stunning, but it may also have been a subtle tribute to her hosts in Fiji. The vibrant shade of the gown is almost identical to the areas of blue on Fiji’s flag that represent the Pacific Ocean.

Former Meghan Markle style
Fiji's flag is a similar shade of blue.Getty Images

Not to mention, the duchess’s adorable baby bump was visible beneath the gown from London-based label Safiyaa.

Duchess Meghan baby bump
The mom-to-be looked radiant, as always.Reuters

The duchess has been scaling back her official engagements during her first royal tour, presumably giving the expecting mom a chance to rest, but it seems like the duchess was going non-stop during her first day in Fiji.

Before the state dinner, she wore a pearl-white dress by Australian designer Zimmermann as she and Prince Harry greeted well wishers on the balcony of the historic Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji’s capital, Suva City.

Meghan's blue cape dress in Fiji
She's clearly perfected the royal wave.Getty Images

They waved to thousands of fans, who braved the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Meghan's blue cape dress in Fiji
A crowd gathered in Albert Park to see the royal couple.WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hugs a young fan in Australia

Oct. 17, 201803:07

The Duke and Duchess were following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who visited the Grand Pacific Hotel numerous times and even waved from the same balcony.

Meghan's blue cape dress in Fiji
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel. Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess are carrying on a royal tradition, and their Fiji visit has clearly been a smashing success!

For more of our royalty style favorites:

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today