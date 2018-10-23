Get Stuff We Love
Beautiful in blue!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a blue, floor-length caped dress as she attended a state dinner and reception hosted by the president of Fiji.
She paired the striking gown with glittering diamond earrings, which stood out against her loose, dark waves.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex looked every part the prince in a tuxedo that displayed his military medals.
Not only was the dress stunning, but it may also have been a subtle tribute to her hosts in Fiji. The vibrant shade of the gown is almost identical to the areas of blue on Fiji’s flag that represent the Pacific Ocean.
Not to mention, the duchess’s adorable baby bump was visible beneath the gown from London-based label Safiyaa.
The duchess has been scaling back her official engagements during her first royal tour, presumably giving the expecting mom a chance to rest, but it seems like the duchess was going non-stop during her first day in Fiji.
Before the state dinner, she wore a pearl-white dress by Australian designer Zimmermann as she and Prince Harry greeted well wishers on the balcony of the historic Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji’s capital, Suva City.
They waved to thousands of fans, who braved the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
The Duke and Duchess were following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who visited the Grand Pacific Hotel numerous times and even waved from the same balcony.
The Duke and Duchess are carrying on a royal tradition, and their Fiji visit has clearly been a smashing success!
