The Duchess of Sussex made her Royal Ascot debut Tuesday for the opening of the always-fashionable and famously hat-filled racecourse event.

The former Meghan Markle road alongside Prince Harry on a horse-drawn carriage as part of the annual procession — on what happened to be their one-month wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And she gave royal watchers a good look at her latest sartorial selection.

For the third time since joining the British royal family just weeks ago, Meghan chose to wear a Givenchy design.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose a white Givenchy design — the same fashion house that created her bridal look. Tim Ireland / AP

The crisp, white shirtwaist dress is yet another example of a minimalist Givenchy look of which she's clearly fond — her sleek and simple wedding dress being another — and the style harks back to another head-turning fashion choice.

Prior to her duchess days, Meghan made her first official appearance alongside Harry back in September of last year at his Invictus Games, where she wore a bright white "husband shirt."