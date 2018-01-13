Get Stuff We Love

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wears same dress she wore while pregnant with Charlotte

by Chrissy Callahan / / Source: TODAY

Fresh off her 36th birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads today in a chic maternity dress at a solo engagement in London. If the floral frock looks a bit familiar, that’s because the duchess wore it while pregnant with daughter Charlotte, 2.

 Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore this Seraphine dress first in 2015, and again in 2018. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The style star, who’s expecting her third child this April, wore the Seraphine Florrie floral print maternity dress ($109 at Seraphine) at approximately the same trimester during her last pregnancy, and we’re not surprised at the repeat outfit. After all, the duchess has made a habit of recycling her favorite outfits over the years.

 The duchess looked classy and chic in her Seraphine dress and simple pumps. Eddie Mulholland / AP

The former Kate Middleton looked pretty and polished in the elegant frock paired with one of her go-tos: classic black pumps.

After nailing maternity style during her first two pregnancies, the duchess has kept royal watchers eagerly awaiting to see which outfits she'll recycle, and which styles she’ll debut.

Duchess Kate: Motherhood is a 'sheer overwhelming experience'

Just last week, Kate attended church services during frigid temperatures, but somehow managed to look stunning in a tweed coat by British designer Moloh, and a sassy fur hat.

 Prince William and his wife, Catherine, walked with Prince Philip on Jan. 7. Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock / AP

Last month, the stylish mom attended a Christmas party in another Seraphine piece, an eye-catching plum tweed coat that she paired with black tights and heels.

 Kate attended the "Magic Mums" community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust on Dec. 12, 2017 in London. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

In the same time frame, Kate recycled outfits yet again in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, which future sister-in-law Megan Markle has also been spotted wearing previously.

 Kate looked elegant in black in November. Getty Images

The stylish royal had some fun earlier this fall at a charity event at London's Paddington Station in a classy pink lace shift dress.

 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry met Paddington Bear at Paddington Station in London on Oct. 16, 2017. AP

Love Kate's maternity style? Here are some alternatives to her floral Seraphine dress.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Isabella Oliver Side Ruched Midi Dress, $100, A Pea In The Pod

  A Pea in the Pod

Isabella Oliver Side Ruched Midi Dress, $100, A Pea In The Pod

Show off your bump in style with this curve-hugging printed dress perfect for a day at work or a special event.

Hope & Ivy Maternity Printed Midi Dress, $50, ASOS

  ASOS

Hope & Ivy Maternity Printed Midi Dress, $50, ASOS

Want a dress that will see you through your entire pregnancy? Try this flowy style with lace inserts and a high neckline.

