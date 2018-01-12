Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Fresh off her 36th birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads today in a chic maternity dress at a solo engagement in London. If the floral frock looks a bit familiar, that’s because the duchess wore it while pregnant with daughter Charlotte, 2.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore this Seraphine dress first in 2015, and again in 2018. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The style star, who’s expecting her third child this April, wore the Seraphine Florrie floral print maternity dress ($109 at Seraphine) at approximately the same trimester during her last pregnancy, and we’re not surprised at the repeat outfit. After all, the duchess has made a habit of recycling her favorite outfits over the years.

The duchess looked classy and chic in her Seraphine dress and simple pumps. Eddie Mulholland / AP

The former Kate Middleton looked pretty and polished in the elegant frock paired with one of her go-tos: classic black pumps.

After nailing maternity style during her first two pregnancies, the duchess has kept royal watchers eagerly awaiting to see which outfits she'll recycle, and which styles she’ll debut.