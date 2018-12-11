Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was just spotted in one of her favorite prints!

The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a green, polka dot dress by L.K. Bennett as she and Prince William visited the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London.

So festive! Getty Images

The festive dress had plenty of retro, feminine details, including a pussy-bow neckline and pearl buttons down the front. Surprisingly, it hasn't sold out yet on the designer's site as of publish time. And, there are similar green polka dot dresses available elsewhere.

The dress had a retro, tied neckline and buttons down the front. WireImage

She paired the forest green, silk number with a suede L.K. Bennett clutch, which she also carried during a holiday appearance last week.

The duchess paired her polka dots with an L.K. Bennett clutch. Getty Images

The duchess has long been a fan of polka dots and this latest, festive look proves that the pattern isn’t just for spring and summer.

She polished off her pretty outfit with pearl-drop earrings, seen here as she shared a laugh with children at the hospital.

The duchess joined the children for some holiday crafts. Getty Images

The duchess wore a similar, burgundy dress at a reception in October, another reminder that polka dots are a chic choice no matter the season.

She’s also fond of wearing polka dot dresses to Wimbledon. She wore a cute, black-and-white dress to the 2018 tennis tournament, which she attended with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The duchess wore a cheerful polka dot dress to Wimbledon this year. Getty Images

She wore yet another spotted dress to Wimbledon in 2017, this one with a bolder print and a more whimsically retro vibe.

She wore a bold, black-and-white polka dot dress to Wimbledon in 2017. Reuters

The duchess also wore a polka dot dress in an official royal portrait last month celebrating Prince Charles’s 70th birthday.

She wore a blue dress with a cheerful, black-and-white polka dot pattern in 2016, when she and Prince William visited a school in Essex.

It's one of the duchess's favorite, go-to patterns. Getty Images

And back in 2013, she wore a blue dress with white polka dots as she left the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital after giving birth to her first child, Prince George.

Many people thought she was paying homage to Princess Diana, who wore a similar dress as she left the hospital with Prince William.

The duchess wore a polka dot dress as she left the hospital with Prince George, which was almost immediately compared to the dress Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince William. WireImage

The duchess clearly loves a good polka dot print, and she knows how to make the pattern work for any occasion!

