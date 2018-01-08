Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Here in the U.S., we've been living in our fuzzy gloves and puffer jackets, looking as inelegant as can be. That's one way to get through a cold front.

Now here's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to show us another.

The ensemble puts our puffer coats to shame. Joe Giddens / PA Wire

Like, are you kidding us with this, your royal highness? How do you look this chic in the middle of January? While five months pregnant?!

She even has matching gloves. Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock / AP

The British royals — including Kate's husband, Prince William, and his grandfather, Prince Philip — bundled up for services on Sunday morning at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, where Queen Elizabeth II has an estate. The duchess' tweed coat is by British designer Moloh, but her fur hat steals the show!

The duchess' sister, Pippa Matthews (formerly Middleton), also made an appearance at the service with her husband, James Matthews. The two married last May.

The hat game is strong in this family. Joe Giddens / PA Wire

Are these good hat-wearing skills genetic, or can we learn by watching?

Here's hoping for the latter.