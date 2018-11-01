Get Stuff We Love
Another day, another impeccable style moment for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge!
Kate wore a lovely, pin-striped sundress during a recent day out with Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4.
Little Prince Louis, who is not yet 2 months old, stayed behind.
The duchess, 36, looked every part the stylish mom in a crisp, blue-and-white Zara dress with open shoulders and a belted waist.
She paired the effortless look with neutral espadrilles and a roomy white tote, perfect for carrying everything she needed for a sunny day out with her little ones.
Duchess Kate and her two oldest children were at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, to cheer on Prince William, who was competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.
This isn’t the first time the duchess has supported her husband at the annual charity polo match. She and an adorably chubby-cheeked Prince George attended back in 2015.
She went for blue-and-white stripes then, too, pairing her nautical top with classic skinny jeans.
The duchess’s latest Zara dress sold out soon after she was spotted wearing it, but here are some similar dresses for fans who want to emulate her chic, summery look.
JINTING women’s half-sleeve striped shirt dress, $20, Amazon
Gathered sleeve surplice wrap pinstripe dress, $18 (normally $31), Shein
Romwe Women's Sleeveless Striped Shirt Dress, $18, Amazon
Vineyard Vines canopy off-the-shoulder dress, $76 (normally $108), Saks Fifth Avenue
Susie striped off-the-shoulder dress, $33 (normally $88), Nordstrom Rack