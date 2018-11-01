Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wears a lovely sundress for a day with her kids

The royal mom of three looked beautiful as always!
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Duchess Kate wore a lovely, pinstriped dress at her husband's charity polo match.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits with her kids at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on June 10 in Gloucester, England.Karwai Tang / WireImage

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Another day, another impeccable style moment for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge!

Kate wore a lovely, pin-striped sundress during a recent day out with Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4.

Little Prince Louis, who is not yet 2 months old, stayed behind.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
What a lovely (and stylish) family! Karwai Tang / WireImage

The duchess, 36, looked every part the stylish mom in a crisp, blue-and-white Zara dress with open shoulders and a belted waist.

Former Kate Middleton Zara dress
The duchess shared a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

She paired the effortless look with neutral espadrilles and a roomy white tote, perfect for carrying everything she needed for a sunny day out with her little ones.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, blue and white polo match dress
Duchess Kate paired her sundress with a chic, practical white tote. Steve Parsons / PA Images via Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Princess Charlotte looks after Prince George, Queen Elizabeth reveals

Jan.16.201800:23

Duchess Kate and her two oldest children were at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, to cheer on Prince William, who was competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.

Former Kate Middleton with kids
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed close to their mom during the polo match. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the duchess has supported her husband at the annual charity polo match. She and an adorably chubby-cheeked Prince George attended back in 2015.

She went for blue-and-white stripes then, too, pairing her nautical top with classic skinny jeans.

Duke Of Cambridge and Prince Harry play In Gigaset Charity Polo Match
Duchess Kate at her husband's charity polo match in 2015Chris Jackson

The duchess’s latest Zara dress sold out soon after she was spotted wearing it, but here are some similar dresses for fans who want to emulate her chic, summery look.

JINTING women’s half-sleeve striped shirt dress, $20, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

JINTING One Shoulder Striped Summer Dress

$20Amazon

Gathered sleeve surplice wrap pinstripe dress, $18 (normally $31), Shein

SHEIN Gathered Sleeve Surplice Wrap Pinstripe Dress

$18Shein

Romwe Women's Sleeveless Striped Shirt Dress, $18, Amazon

Romwe Women's Cute Sleeveless Shirt Dress

$18Amazon

Vineyard Vines canopy off-the-shoulder dress, $76 (normally $108), Saks Fifth Avenue

Vineyard Vines Canopy Off-The-Shoulder Dress

$76Saks Fifth Avenue

Susie striped off-the-shoulder dress, $33 (normally $88), Nordstrom Rack

SHEIN Gathered Sleeve Surplice Wrap Pinstripe Dress

$18Shein

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today