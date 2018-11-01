Duchess Kate and her two oldest children were at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, to cheer on Prince William, who was competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed close to their mom during the polo match. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the duchess has supported her husband at the annual charity polo match. She and an adorably chubby-cheeked Prince George attended back in 2015.

She went for blue-and-white stripes then, too, pairing her nautical top with classic skinny jeans.

Duchess Kate at her husband's charity polo match in 2015 Chris Jackson

The duchess’s latest Zara dress sold out soon after she was spotted wearing it, but here are some similar dresses for fans who want to emulate her chic, summery look.

JINTING women’s half-sleeve striped shirt dress, $20, Amazon

Gathered sleeve surplice wrap pinstripe dress, $18 (normally $31), Shein

Romwe Women's Sleeveless Striped Shirt Dress, $18, Amazon

Vineyard Vines canopy off-the-shoulder dress, $76 (normally $108), Saks Fifth Avenue

Susie striped off-the-shoulder dress, $33 (normally $88), Nordstrom Rack