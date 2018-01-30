Get Stuff We Love
OK, we give up. How does Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make snow boots and a thick winter coat look sleek and sophisticated?
The royal’s winter fashion has been flawless this season, and the outfit she wore this week in Stockholm, Sweden, was no exception.
The duchess, 36, bundled up in a double-breasted, shearling-lined Burberry trenchcoat during her first official royal visit to Sweden and Norway.
Sweden is pretty chilly in general this time of year, but the duchess and her husband, Prince William, needed even more layers when they stepped onto an ice rink to try their hand at bandy, a popular sport similar to ice hockey.
The former Kate Middleton looked cozy in a burgundy scarf, as well as a faux fur bobble hat from New York-based designer Eugenia Kim.
While the duchess arrived in faux fur-trimmed black gloves from British retailer John Lewis, she switched to oversized athletic gloves when she grabbed a hockey stick for a laughter-filled penalty shootout with her husband.
Naturally, Kate, who had an impressive stance thanks to her years of playing field hockey, made the gloves work with her outfit.
She finished off the look with black skinny jeans and sturdy lace-up Sorel snow boots. She’s in good company; Sorel boots have been spotted on several celebrities this season, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Debra Messing and Octavia Spencer.
Her visit to the hockey rink was just the first of several engagements on Jan. 30, and before long, she had swapped her casual winter look for a faux fur-lined green coat and a faux fur black hat. She looked chic and cozy as she walked the cobblestone streets of Stockholm with members of the Swedish royal family.
Does Kate have any winter clothing that isn’t absolutely spectacular? The answer is no.
If you’re inspired by the royal’s sporty outfit, her Sorel boots are available on Amazon.
