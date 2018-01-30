Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

OK, we give up. How does Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, make snow boots and a thick winter coat look sleek and sophisticated?

The royal’s winter fashion has been flawless this season, and the outfit she wore this week in Stockholm, Sweden, was no exception.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, took a turn at bandy, a sport similar to ice hockey. WireImage

The duchess, 36, bundled up in a double-breasted, shearling-lined Burberry trenchcoat during her first official royal visit to Sweden and Norway.

Sweden is pretty chilly in general this time of year, but the duchess and her husband, Prince William, needed even more layers when they stepped onto an ice rink to try their hand at bandy, a popular sport similar to ice hockey.

WireImage

The former Kate Middleton looked cozy in a burgundy scarf, as well as a faux fur bobble hat from New York-based designer Eugenia Kim.

WireImage

While the duchess arrived in faux fur-trimmed black gloves from British retailer John Lewis, she switched to oversized athletic gloves when she grabbed a hockey stick for a laughter-filled penalty shootout with her husband.

Naturally, Kate, who had an impressive stance thanks to her years of playing field hockey, made the gloves work with her outfit.

The duchess's experience in field hockey likely helped her form during a shootout. Getty Images

She finished off the look with black skinny jeans and sturdy lace-up Sorel snow boots. She’s in good company; Sorel boots have been spotted on several celebrities this season, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Debra Messing and Octavia Spencer.

The royal wore Sorel boots to the event. WireImage

Her visit to the hockey rink was just the first of several engagements on Jan. 30, and before long, she had swapped her casual winter look for a faux fur-lined green coat and a faux fur black hat. She looked chic and cozy as she walked the cobblestone streets of Stockholm with members of the Swedish royal family.

Kate switched to a more elegant style later in the day. Getty Images

Does Kate have any winter clothing that isn’t absolutely spectacular? The answer is no.

If you’re inspired by the royal’s sporty outfit, her Sorel boots are available on Amazon.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Sorel Torino winter ankle rain boot, $67-$184, Amazon

Sorel Torino winter ankle rain boot, $67-$184, Amazon

And here are some alternatives to her designer coat and knitted hat.

BCBGeneration double-breasted velvet trim wool blend coat, $70, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack BCBGeneration double-breasted velvet trim wool blend coat, $70, Nordstrom Rack

Fox pompom hat, $85, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Fox pompom hat, $85, Nordstrom

Ellen Tracy solid faux fur trim coat, $90, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Ellen Tracy solid faux fur trim coat, $90, Nordstrom Rack

Toppers knitted faux fur beanie hat, $15, Amazon

Amazon Toppers knitted faux fur beanie hat, $15, Amazon

Honeycomb-knit beanie, $6, Old Navy