By Kayla Boyd

Although Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, always looks elegant and impeccably styled, she's also a busy mom who knows how to look chic and put together without sacrificing comfort.

Over the years we've seen the former Kate Middleton in casual jeans, sweaters and sneakers on numerous occasions, proving that she can set trends whether she is attending a formal gala or cheering at a sporting event.

If you want to take some style advice from the duchess, now's the time to grab a pair of one of her favorite sneakers — the Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Sneaker.

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Sneaker, $46 (usually $65), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts might also recognize the brand because Princess Diana wore the sneakers in navy back in 1997.

The pair is currently 30 percent off on Amazon for Cyber Monday and pretty much everyone in the office has decided they need a pair.

The all-white, lace-up sneakers are already affordable, but with this sale they are truly a steal. The shoes feature a breathable cotton with a rubber sole. Style these with jeans and a utility jacket like Kate or jeans and a blazer like Diana — they'll look fabulous either way.

If you need even more convincing, the duchess isn't the only who is a fan of these kicks. Plenty of other celebrities have rocked these from Emma Watson to the Olsen twins. Basically, I need them, and so do you.