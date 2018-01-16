Get Stuff We Love

Find out how you can see Ricky Martin live on Megyn Kelly TODAY! 

Duchess Kate wears the same hot pink coat she wore during her last pregnancy

Her style really is timeless!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for their visit to Coventry Cathedral during their visit to the city on Jan. 16.Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge never hesitates to recycle her fashion favorites, and her latest outfit is no exception!

Duchess Kate wore a hot pink coat during a royal visit to Coventry, a city northwest of London.

  Samir Hussein / WireImage

The nearly neon coat from British label Mulberry added a cheerful pop of color to what looked like a dreary winter’s day.

  Samir Hussein / WireImage

If the coat looks familiar, you’re not mistaken: the duchess first wore it in December 2014 when she visited the National September 11 Memorial Museum during her first official visit to New York City.

  Carl Court / WPA Pool via Getty Images

She donned it again during a royal outing in 2015 when she was about seven months pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte.

 The Duchess wore the coat for a second time in 2015. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The stylish mom also recently recycled a floral dress that she first wore while expecting Charlotte, so we're not surprised to see her bringing back this chic coat, too.

This time around, she paired the vibrant coat with black pumps and tights, black gloves and a small clutch.

  Samir Hussein / WireImage

She looked in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside Coventry Cathedral. She and Prince William then toured the ruins of the original cathedral, which was destroyed by bombs during World War II.

 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Coventry Cathedral on January 16, 2018 in Coventry, England. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Later that day, she and Prince William also met with nurses and other healthcare workers as they opened a new Science and Health Building at Coventry University. Kensington Palace shared some sweet photos of that visit on Twitter.

The duchess’s bright, happy coat is giving us life during this freezing winter, and we don’t blame her for wanting to wear it again and again!

Latest in Style