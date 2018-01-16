Get Stuff We Love
The Duchess of Cambridge never hesitates to recycle her fashion favorites, and her latest outfit is no exception!
Duchess Kate wore a hot pink coat during a royal visit to Coventry, a city northwest of London.
The nearly neon coat from British label Mulberry added a cheerful pop of color to what looked like a dreary winter’s day.
If the coat looks familiar, you’re not mistaken: the duchess first wore it in December 2014 when she visited the National September 11 Memorial Museum during her first official visit to New York City.
She donned it again during a royal outing in 2015 when she was about seven months pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte.
The stylish mom also recently recycled a floral dress that she first wore while expecting Charlotte, so we're not surprised to see her bringing back this chic coat, too.
This time around, she paired the vibrant coat with black pumps and tights, black gloves and a small clutch.
She looked in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside Coventry Cathedral. She and Prince William then toured the ruins of the original cathedral, which was destroyed by bombs during World War II.
Later that day, she and Prince William also met with nurses and other healthcare workers as they opened a new Science and Health Building at Coventry University. Kensington Palace shared some sweet photos of that visit on Twitter.
The duchess’s bright, happy coat is giving us life during this freezing winter, and we don’t blame her for wanting to wear it again and again!