The Duchess of Cambridge never hesitates to recycle her fashion favorites, and her latest outfit is no exception!

Duchess Kate wore a hot pink coat during a royal visit to Coventry, a city northwest of London.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The nearly neon coat from British label Mulberry added a cheerful pop of color to what looked like a dreary winter’s day.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

If the coat looks familiar, you’re not mistaken: the duchess first wore it in December 2014 when she visited the National September 11 Memorial Museum during her first official visit to New York City.

Carl Court / WPA Pool via Getty Images

She donned it again during a royal outing in 2015 when she was about seven months pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess wore the coat for a second time in 2015. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The stylish mom also recently recycled a floral dress that she first wore while expecting Charlotte, so we're not surprised to see her bringing back this chic coat, too.