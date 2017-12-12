Pregnant Duchess Kate looks chic in maternity coat at charity Christmas party

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended a Christmas party Tuesday in London at the Rugby Portobello Trust — an organization that runs programs for parents and children — to help spread some holiday cheer, and the mom-to-be stunned in a stylish plum-colored tweed coat that she paired with black stockings and heels.

Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The duchess was practically glowing in the Marina Maternity Coat, sold at Seraphine’s for a cool $495, as she helped hand out Christmas presents. (She previously wore the coat in New York City in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte).

The duchess speaks with children during the charity event. SIMON DAWSON / AFP/Getty Images

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, the Christmas party was held for the organization’s “Magic Mums” group. The guests included families who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire earlier this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge helps set up the Christmas party. Simon Dawson / PA Images/Getty Images

This is hardly the first time that the former Kate Middleton has been spotted out and about since the palace first announced her pregnancy in September.

In October, she made a surprise appearance at London’s Paddington Station for a Charities Forum event, joining her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.