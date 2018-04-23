Get Stuff We Love

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, honors Princess Diana with her red maternity dress

What a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show their newly-born son and third child to the media outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London, on April 23.Getty Images

Third time’s a charm!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greeted the press outside with her husband and new baby boy looking chic in a red dress with a white, Peter Pan collar.

The parents looked calm and collected as they left the hospital with their new baby in tow.

She and Prince William recently welcomed their third child at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Aww! Getty Images

The duchess's dress was strikingly similar to what Princess Diana wore just after the birth of Prince Harry.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles leave St. Mary's Hospital with Prince Harry on Sept. 16, 1984. Getty Images

Diana’s dress was also a cheerful shade of red, accented with a white collar.

The duchess is following in Diana's footsteps. Getty Images

Just like the Princess of Wales, the duchess glowed in her vibrant dress as she posed with her new bundle of joy on the steps of the hospital’s famed Lindo Wing.

The new mothers both looked radiant in red. Getty Images

But while Diana chose color-coordinated red flats, the duchess opted for classic, nude pumps. (Yes, heels. Is she Superwoman?!)

The duchess seemed to have a pep in her step just hours after giving birth to her son. WireImage

It's probably not a coincidence that their dresses are so similar. The duchess has been known to channel Diana’s fashion at times, and her maternitywear is no exception.

The new parents greeted the press and other well-wishers with their newborn son safely bundled up. WireImage

Kate wore a blue-and-white polka dot dress after her first pregnancy with Prince George that looked very similar to Diana’s dress after she left the hospital with William.

The duchess's polka-dotted gown after the birth of Prince George's also echoed one of Princess Diana's maternity looks.

Of course, whether or not she’s echoing Diana's past looks, the duchess always looks fabulously put together ... even hours after giving birth.

She wore a cheerful white and pale yellow floral dress when leaving the hospital with her second child, Princess Charlotte.

The duchess opted for a springy yellow and white dress after the birth of Princess Charlotte. Getty Images

What a stylish and sweet mom of three!

