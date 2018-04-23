Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, honors Princess Diana with her red maternity dress

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Third time’s a charm!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greeted the press outside with her husband and new baby boy looking chic in a red dress with a white, Peter Pan collar.

The parents looked calm and collected as they left the hospital with their new baby in tow.

She and Prince William recently welcomed their third child at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

The duchess's dress was strikingly similar to what Princess Diana wore just after the birth of Prince Harry.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles leave St. Mary's Hospital with Prince Harry on Sept. 16, 1984. Getty Images

Diana’s dress was also a cheerful shade of red, accented with a white collar.