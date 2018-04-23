Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, honors Princess Diana with her red maternity dress

Get Stuff We Love
Third time’s a charm!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greeted the press outside with her husband and new baby boy looking chic in a red dress with a white, Peter Pan collar.
She and Prince William recently welcomed their third child at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
The duchess's dress was strikingly similar to what Princess Diana wore just after the birth of Prince Harry.
Diana’s dress was also a cheerful shade of red, accented with a white collar.
Get Stuff We Love
Just like the Princess of Wales, the duchess glowed in her vibrant dress as she posed with her new bundle of joy on the steps of the hospital’s famed Lindo Wing.
But while Diana chose color-coordinated red flats, the duchess opted for classic, nude pumps. (Yes, heels. Is she Superwoman?!)
It's probably not a coincidence that their dresses are so similar. The duchess has been known to channel Diana’s fashion at times, and her maternitywear is no exception.
Kate wore a blue-and-white polka dot dress after her first pregnancy with Prince George that looked very similar to Diana’s dress after she left the hospital with William.
Of course, whether or not she’s echoing Diana's past looks, the duchess always looks fabulously put together ... even hours after giving birth.
She wore a cheerful white and pale yellow floral dress when leaving the hospital with her second child, Princess Charlotte.
What a stylish and sweet mom of three!