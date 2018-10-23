Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, she looked just like she stepped out of a fairy tale — specifically Disney's "Cinderella."

Getty Images/Disney

The former Kate Middleton attended a state banquet for the king and queen of the Netherlands at the palace wearing a stunning powder-blue Alexander McQueen mermaid gown. She topped off the look with a tiara that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The duchess' ensemble evoked memories of Cinderella at the ball gliding across the dance floor with Prince Charming in Disney's 1950 animated classic. All that was missing were glass slippers!

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate's own prince — hubby William, the Duke of Cambridge — also attended the gala event, as did his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Here's hoping Kate's fairy-tale evening ended happily ever after!