When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, she looked just like she stepped out of a fairy tale — specifically Disney's "Cinderella."
The former Kate Middleton attended a state banquet for the king and queen of the Netherlands at the palace wearing a stunning powder-blue Alexander McQueen mermaid gown. She topped off the look with a tiara that once belonged to Princess Diana.
The duchess' ensemble evoked memories of Cinderella at the ball gliding across the dance floor with Prince Charming in Disney's 1950 animated classic. All that was missing were glass slippers!
Kate's own prince — hubby William, the Duke of Cambridge — also attended the gala event, as did his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Here's hoping Kate's fairy-tale evening ended happily ever after!