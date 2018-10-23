The Duchess of Cambridge looked like Cinderella in blue gown at royal dinner

The duchess resembled a Disney princess during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, she looked just like she stepped out of a fairy tale — specifically Disney's "Cinderella."

Getty Images/Disney

The former Kate Middleton attended a state banquet for the king and queen of the Netherlands at the palace wearing a stunning powder-blue Alexander McQueen mermaid gown. She topped off the look with a tiara that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The duchess' ensemble evoked memories of Cinderella at the ball gliding across the dance floor with Prince Charming in Disney's 1950 animated classic. All that was missing were glass slippers!

Duchess of Cambridge at state banquet for The King And Queen Of The Netherlands
WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate's own prince — hubby William, the Duke of Cambridge — also attended the gala event, as did his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Here's hoping Kate's fairy-tale evening ended happily ever after!

Duchess of Cambridge attends 1st official event since Prince Louis' birth

Oct. 2, 201800:14
MORE FROM today