/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a royal who recycles!

The former Kate Middleton wore a stunning aqua gown by Jenny Packham to the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Thursday — and if the dress' plunging neckline and lace-cap sleeves look familiar, it's because she's already worn the gorgeous gown to a gala in the past.

Kate attended Thursday's gala with her husband, William, the Duke of Cambridge. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Kate was first seen wearing the dress, which features an exquisite beaded belt, at a 2012 Olympics gala concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. Six years later, she paired the dress with similar accessories: silver platform sandals and a light teal clutch.

The duchess in 2012 and on Thursday. Getty Images

One big difference: In 2012, Kate wore her brunette hair swept up in an elegant knotted bun, but on Thursday she opted for her signature soft, bouncy blowout.

It's hardly the first time Kate's repeated a favorite fashion — in fact, she does it frequently.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, re-wore a favorite purple dress just last month. Getty Images

Just last month, she wore a beloved purple Emilia Wickstead dress to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit with Prince William. She looked just as radiant in the long-sleeved frock as she did when she first wore it back in July 2017 during a family tour of Germany.

Back in May, Kate gave no meaning to the phrase "something old" when she recycled a favorite off-white, fitted Alexander McQueen dress to wear to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She'd previously worn the dress to her daughter Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening and to Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebration in 2016, among other special occasions.

One thing's for sure: Whether she's trying out fab new looks or reviving winners from the past, Kate always looks amazing!