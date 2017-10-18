share tweet pin email

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made an unexpected appearance Wednesday, stepping out in a regal blue blazer that reminds us of the late Princess Diana’s polished style.

Getty Images Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on Oct. 18.

While the former Kate Middleton often wears various shades of blue, this outfit echoed the Princess of Wales' own blue blazer ensembles, including the one below in 1995, along with another strikingly similar look — right down to the turtleneck and skinny black pants.

Tom Wargacki / WireImage, Getty Images Princess Diana wore a blue blazer in 1995, left. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a double-breasted jacket on Oct. 18, 2017.

The duchess joined Prince William and Prince Harry in honoring 150 graduates of Coach Core, a program founded by the three royals that helps young adults train to be sports coaches and youth mentors.

Getty Images The duchess is expecting her third child in April 2018.

Kate, 35, looked radiant in a double-breasted blue blazer with gold buttons and wide lapels. She paired the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jacket with skinny jeans and black, low-heeled ankle boots.

Getty Images The duchess paired her blue blazer with skinny black jeans and ankle booties.

A black turtleneck and her always-flawless brunette waves polished off the look.

Getty Images It was the second surprise appearance in one week for the duchess.

Kate is pregnant with her third child, due in April, and a hint of a baby bump was just visible under the powder-blue blazer.

Getty Images The blazer is from fashion label Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

The duchess has been keeping a low profile recently due to severe morning sickness, but it looks like she is feeling well enough, for now, to return to the public eye.

She made another surprise appearance earlier this week at London’s Paddington Station, even pausing to dance with Paddington Bear on the platform as part of a charity event.

We're always happy to see the stylish royal out and about, and we can't wait to see where she pops up next!