Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made an unexpected appearance Wednesday, stepping out in a regal blue blazer that reminds us of the late Princess Diana’s polished style.
While the former Kate Middleton often wears various shades of blue, this outfit echoed the Princess of Wales' own blue blazer ensembles, including the one below in 1995, along with another strikingly similar look — right down to the turtleneck and skinny black pants.
The duchess joined Prince William and Prince Harry in honoring 150 graduates of Coach Core, a program founded by the three royals that helps young adults train to be sports coaches and youth mentors.
Kate, 35, looked radiant in a double-breasted blue blazer with gold buttons and wide lapels. She paired the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jacket with skinny jeans and black, low-heeled ankle boots.
A black turtleneck and her always-flawless brunette waves polished off the look.
Kate is pregnant with her third child, due in April, and a hint of a baby bump was just visible under the powder-blue blazer.
The duchess has been keeping a low profile recently due to severe morning sickness, but it looks like she is feeling well enough, for now, to return to the public eye.
She made another surprise appearance earlier this week at London’s Paddington Station, even pausing to dance with Paddington Bear on the platform as part of a charity event.
We're always happy to see the stylish royal out and about, and we can't wait to see where she pops up next!