Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was positively glowing at Prince Louis’ christening!

The duchess and mom of three looked radiant in a white Alexander McQueen dress as she attended the christening of her youngest son at St James’s Palace in London.

The former Kate Middleton topped off her look with a matching headpiece covered in floral embellishments by designer Jane Taylor.

Kate beamed as she carried Prince Louis into the chapel. Dominic Lipinski / AP

Meanwhile, Prince Louis wore a handmade replica of a christening gown made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. The original is now too fragile to wear, so the queen commissioned the copy from her royal dressmaker, Angela Kelly.