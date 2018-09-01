Get Stuff We Love

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, beams in white at Prince Louis' christening

The Duchess of Cambridge has developed a signature christening style.
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
The duchess glowed in ivory at Prince Louis' christening.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace in London on July 9.Dominic Lipinski / AP

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was positively glowing at Prince Louis’ christening!

The duchess and mom of three looked radiant in a white Alexander McQueen dress as she attended the christening of her youngest son at St James’s Palace in London.

The former Kate Middleton topped off her look with a matching headpiece covered in floral embellishments by designer Jane Taylor.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis
Kate beamed as she carried Prince Louis into the chapel. Dominic Lipinski / AP

Meanwhile, Prince Louis wore a handmade replica of a christening gown made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. The original is now too fragile to wear, so the queen commissioned the copy from her royal dressmaker, Angela Kelly.

Royal family gathers for Prince Louis' christening

Jul.09.201802:21

While Kate cradled the littlest royal, Prince William guided Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, inside.

Prince Louis' christening service
The royal family made their way into the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. Dominic Lipinski / AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also looked chic (as always), wearing a muted green Ralph Lauren dress with wide sleeves as she walked with Prince Harry. She accessorized her look with matching, olive-hued shoes and a hat by British designer Stephen Jones.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan leaving the service Dominic Lipinski / AP

Kensington Palace shared a video of the royal family arriving at the chapel. Kate looked happy and at ease during one of her rare official appearances since the birth of Prince Louis.

Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was also in attendance, and looked lovely in an icy pale blue. The dress just showed a hint of her growing baby bump.

Michael and Carole Middleton, with Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, attended the christening along with her and Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Dominic Lipinski / AP

Royal christenings: Take a look back

Oct.18.201302:06

Kate sported a similar look for the christenings of her first two children. She wore a cream coat dress and a similar hat for Charlotte's christening.

Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, christening
The duchess sported a similar look at the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5, 2015.Matt Dunham / AP

The duchess also wore cream for the christening of her first son, George, sporting a higher-necked dress with a ruffle and leaving her long hair down and loose.

Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, christening
Kate wore a ruffled, cream dress for the christening of her first child, Prince George, in 2013. John Stillwell / AP

After Louis’ christening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hosting a private tea at Clarence House, which is the official residence of William’s father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

