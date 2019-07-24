Forever 21 is facing backlash from some customers who said they were disappointed to find the retailer included an unsolicited sample of an Atkins diet bar in their online orders.

The retailer, known for selling trendy pieces for people on a budget, was called out on social media by some customers who said that sending an unsolicited sample of a diet bar was offensive and hurtful.

"I have received my order of 5 items from the plus section.....oh and this #atkins bar that slipped in there. I don't take kindly to people telling me how to live my life," said one Twitter user named Gigi. Many others shared similar complaints.

Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ?? pic.twitter.com/ldajPJ81NM — Katya (@wisekatya) July 22, 2019

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

The free bar appeared to be packed on top of many plus-sized orders, based on the comments posted online. However, a statement from Forever 21 said the bars were sent to customers of all sizes.

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

Either way, some felt that the implication could negatively affect the recipient's body image.

Forever 21 is sending diet bars with clothes you order and that’s so insensitive holy crap like.... how about we don’t make someone negatively reflect on their body image when trying to just order some new outfits ? ???? — taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) July 23, 2019

Others felt that the promotional sample was being taken out of context.

people need to calm down with that Forever 21 shit. The granola people probably just did like a promo deal with multiple companies because I got one with my order of a motherboard off of NewEgg (Computer Parts Store) pic.twitter.com/ZiizixkEfu — alex (@teenageshitp0p) July 23, 2019

A spokesperson for Forever 21 told TODAY Style in a statement that it occasionally gives away free samples of third party test products to online shoppers.

"The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed," the statement said. "This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way."