Florida singer apologizes after telling Asian nail salon worker to go back to her country

A singer in Pompano Beach, Florida, has apologized after a video capturing her racist comments in a nail salon went viral on Twitter last week.

Corina Monica, who identifies as an independent artist, can be heard in the video below saying her nails were removed and then asks what to do. An unidentified employee tells her she can have her nails done by another professional. Monica then asks the worker, who is of Asian descent, where she is from and directs profanity-laced xenophobic statements against the employee.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This video contains obscene language that may offend viewers.

Singer in Florida who goes by Corina Monica tells an American-born nail tech to "go back to your f*cking country" pic.twitter.com/e5JQp7VWJw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 7, 2020

“You make money, you live in my country and you’re going to tell me you can’t do my nails, b----?” she said. “Hope you f---ing lose this place and you go the f--- back to your country.”

She later seems to threaten the worker, quoting the Florida rapper "Bhad Bhabie" Danielle Bregoli: “Cash me outside, how about that?”

Monica did not immediately return a request for comment. She has issued an apology on Instagram.

“I was inhumane and a terrible person,” Monica said. “I want to apologize to the salon. I want to apologize to the woman — I believe her name is Kelly — and I want to apologize to the owner and I want to apologize to the Asian community.”

The video has garnered more than 60,000 views on Twitter since Friday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.