The hardest part about shopping online is trying to imagine what clothes would look like on you, in your size.

That's where we come in! Style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi stopped by TODAY with three "hero" pieces that work well on every body type. Three models tried on the piece in different sizes so you can get a sense of what they might look like on you!

Read on to learn more about these figure-flattering bestsellers.

Whether you are tall, short or somewhere in between, this striped midi dress with a cinched waist is going to look great. Because it is a midi dress, it's meant to fall anywhere below the knee and above the ankle, which makes it a perfect summer to fall transitional piece. The V-neck accentuates the decolletage, and brings a viewers eye down to the bow that ties around the waist. This piece is perfect for a late-summer barbecue with a pair of sandals, or under a jean jacket with white sneakers in the fall.

Cropped pants have been known in the past to 'cut off' ones leg and give a shorter appearance. However, that is not the case with these straight leg cropped pants from royal-favorite Everlane. Because Everlane knows women's bodies come in all shapes and sizes, they designed three different versions of this classic chino: short, regular and tall. All three versions come in sizes 00 - 20. No matter your height, these pants will hit right above the ankle for the perfect cropped look.

Midi skirts are having a moment right now, and so it was only fitting that Roberts Rassi found a figure-flattering version. This pleated skirt has the perfect amount of volume, so it moves with you as opposed to sticking to your skin, and features a wrap detail that accents the waist beautifully. Pair it with a plain T-shirt and a pair of sneakers and you will be ready to take on the day, or dress it up with a silk camisole and heels for a funky date night look.

