With summer in full swing and humidity spiking, our 'do is at top frizz levels. Sure, there are expensive, time-consuming treatments available, but who has the time, budget or patience?

That's why we dove deep to find nine easy, simple rules for smooth locks all summer long. Whether you have a few pesky flyaways or a mop of unmanageable locks, here's how to avoid frizzy hair.

We feel for you, Monica! After a trip to Barbados on "Friends," there was not much Courtney Cox's character could do. NBC

1. Don’t shampoo every day.

There’s simply no need to shampoo daily and it strips the natural oils from your hair, says dermatologist Dr. Joel Schlessinger of LovelySkin.com. When you do shampoo, he adds, be sure to use a sulfate-free formula. Sulfates can leave hair feeling dry so look for a solution that nourishes strands to prevent dehydration. “Try to go at least a day between shampoos. The scalp produces natural oils that help fight frizzy hair and shampooing daily removes these oils,” says Schlessinger.

2. But don’t skip the conditioner, either.

“Conditioner will add vital moisture, which will help smooth your outer layer of hair,” says Gina Capano, hairstylist and co-founder of Luxebar salons.

If your conditioner isn’t doing the trick, try an at-home deep-conditioning treatment like a hair mask or an in-salon treatment. As a last step of your shower, rinse hair with cold water to seal the cuticle.

3. Do section your hair.

When blow drying your hair, make sure to separate the wet hair from the dry — it leads to frizz , says Capano. Use clips to create tidy sections before you start blow drying or applying product.

4. Do use an ionic blow dryer.

“An ionic blow dryer compresses the cuticle in your hair to help your strands dry smoothly. You'll also notice that your hair will dry faster, too,” says Melea Johnson, co-owner of OurFashionMAP.com. Make sure you dry your hair 100 percent; any moisture left can automatically create frizz.

5. Don't over-brush.

Combing and brushing unfortunately disrupts the cuticle, especially when hair is wet. Roughly pulling at the hair to get tangles out will cause a frizz explosion. Try a detangler or smoothing product before brushing to keep your experience smooth and damage-free.

6. Don't work the towel.

Once you’ve hopped out of the shower, be careful not to disrupt the cuticle by towel drying too roughly, says Capano. Never create friction between the towel and your hair; always rake toward the ends and pat dry.

“Friction will raise the cuticle and make your hair more susceptible to damage,” says Capano. If you use the towel correctly, you’ll remove most of the moisture, leading to a faster blow dry. Tip: Find a great microfiber towel as it creates less friction than terry cloth.

7. Do use heat-protectant products.

Applying product before you blow dry is essential to keep frizz at bay, says Amber Alster, a hairstylist at Dop Dop Salon in New York City. Alster recommends using a mousse or a gel and always using a heat-protectant product to save your strands. Apply products near the hairline to get rid of flyaways and baby hairs.

“After applying product, always dry the most stubborn areas like the hairline and fringe first. If the hair dries before blown dry with a brush, it will be harder to remove the frizz and create smooth results,” says Alster. If your hair tends to get gets oily, spray a dry shampoo at the scalp right after drying as a preventative measure to absorb oil.

8. Don't touch!

Avoid touching your hair throughout the day if you can; this helps prevent any unwanted frizz. When you notice some flyaways and baby hair frizz, take an unused toothbrush, spray with a light hairspray and brush to tame the unruly pieces.

9. Do get creative.

In a pinch, use a tiny bit of hand cream to tame frizz, says Jackson Simmonds, a stylist at Julien Farel Fifth Avenue in New York. Another tip: Spray Kleenex with hairspray and gently wipe the surface of hair to tame flyaways, says Simmonds.