By Kristen Torres

When it comes to dressing for the annual family party or school holiday pageant, there's something about this time of year that makes us want to look our best.

To help outfit the whole family for any holiday event, style expert Amy Goodman stopped by with great ideas for everyone from Mom to Baby.

Playful Plaids and Dots

Nothing says holiday cheer like a red tartan plaid! Goodman loved plaid pants paired with a glittery motorcycle jacket for the girls, and a bell-sleeved plaid dress for Mom.

Kate Spade Girls' Dot Moto Jacket, $79, Amazon

Kate Spade Girls' Dot Moto Jacket

$79

Double Faced Plaid Pants, $30, Zara

Double-Faced Plaid Pants

$30

Jolly Plaid Greenwich Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress, $148, Nordstrom

Jolly Plaid Greenwich Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress

$148

Fishnet Tights, $9 (originally $10), One Hanes Place

Fishnet Tights

$9

I.N.C. Women's Kenjay d'Orsay Pumps, $56, Macy's

Women's Kenjay D'Orsay Pumps

$56

The Merry Makers

For fancier festive gatherings, try out some dapper duds like a boy's suit or jewel-embellished dress for her.

Boys' Chambray & Gray Check Slim Fit Suit, $93-108, Roco

Boys Chambray & Grey Check Slim Fit Suit

$93

Boys' Gray 4-piece Suit, $50, Roco

Boys Gray 4-Piece Suit

$50

Girls' Ponte Dress With Jewelled Collar, $35, J.Crew Factory

Girls' Ponte Dress with Jewelled Collar

$35

Girls' Glitter Star Bag, $20, J.Crew Factory

Girls' Glitter Star Purse

$20

Golden Stars

Twinkling lights seem to be all around this season, so why not embrace the shine with gold-accented outfits for the whole family.

Star Jacquard Dress, $29 (originally $58), Gymboree

Star Jacquard Dress

$29

Metallic Moon Boots, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree

Metallic Moon Boots

$22

Faux Fur Jacket, $30 (originally $58), Gymboree

Faux Fur Jacket

$30

Maileg Tiara Headband, $24, Gymboree

Maileg Tiara Headband

$24

Fringed Lamé Dress, $198 (originally $495), The Outnet

Fringed Gold Lame Dress

$198

Jessica Simpson Platform Sandals, $99, Macy's

Jessica Simpson Platform Sandals

$99

Vintage Prints and Candy Cane Red

There's nothing cuter than a little kid dressed in clothes that an 80-year-old might favor. From a vintage truck-print dress to a cozy fair isle sweater, these classic looks will be loved by both moms and kids alike.

Vintage Truck Dress, $35, Hello Boho Babe

Vintage Truck Dress

$35

Chocolate Brown Leather Boots, $40, Mia's Moccs

Chocolate Brown Leather Boots

$40

Fair Isle Sweater, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree

Fair Isle Sweater

$22

Straight Jeans, $20 (originally $40), Gymboree

Straight Jeans

$20

Peace Sign Socks 3-Pack, $7 (originally $15), Gymboree

Peace Sign Socks (3-Pack)

$7

Sherpa-Lined Hiking Boots, $40, Old Navy

Sherpa-lined Hiking Boots for Boys

$40

