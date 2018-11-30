Get Stuff We Love
When it comes to dressing for the annual family party or school holiday pageant, there's something about this time of year that makes us want to look our best.
To help outfit the whole family for any holiday event, style expert Amy Goodman stopped by with great ideas for everyone from Mom to Baby.
Playful Plaids and Dots
Nothing says holiday cheer like a red tartan plaid! Goodman loved plaid pants paired with a glittery motorcycle jacket for the girls, and a bell-sleeved plaid dress for Mom.
Kate Spade Girls' Dot Moto Jacket, $79, Amazon
Double Faced Plaid Pants, $30, Zara
Jolly Plaid Greenwich Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress, $148, Nordstrom
Fishnet Tights, $9 (originally $10), One Hanes Place
I.N.C. Women's Kenjay d'Orsay Pumps, $56, Macy's
The Merry Makers
For fancier festive gatherings, try out some dapper duds like a boy's suit or jewel-embellished dress for her.
Boys' Chambray & Gray Check Slim Fit Suit, $93-108, Roco
Boys' Gray 4-piece Suit, $50, Roco
Girls' Ponte Dress With Jewelled Collar, $35, J.Crew Factory
Girls' Glitter Star Bag, $20, J.Crew Factory
Golden Stars
Twinkling lights seem to be all around this season, so why not embrace the shine with gold-accented outfits for the whole family.
Star Jacquard Dress, $29 (originally $58), Gymboree
Metallic Moon Boots, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree
Faux Fur Jacket, $30 (originally $58), Gymboree
Maileg Tiara Headband, $24, Gymboree
Fringed Lamé Dress, $198 (originally $495), The Outnet
Jessica Simpson Platform Sandals, $99, Macy's
Vintage Prints and Candy Cane Red
There's nothing cuter than a little kid dressed in clothes that an 80-year-old might favor. From a vintage truck-print dress to a cozy fair isle sweater, these classic looks will be loved by both moms and kids alike.
Vintage Truck Dress, $35, Hello Boho Babe
Chocolate Brown Leather Boots, $40, Mia's Moccs
Fair Isle Sweater, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree
Straight Jeans, $20 (originally $40), Gymboree
Peace Sign Socks 3-Pack, $7 (originally $15), Gymboree
Sherpa-Lined Hiking Boots, $40, Old Navy
