By Kristen Torres

When it comes to dressing for the annual family party or school holiday pageant, there's something about this time of year that makes us want to look our best.

To help outfit the whole family for any holiday event, style expert Amy Goodman stopped by with great ideas for everyone from Mom to Baby.

Playful Plaids and Dots

Nothing says holiday cheer like a red tartan plaid! Goodman loved plaid pants paired with a glittery motorcycle jacket for the girls, and a bell-sleeved plaid dress for Mom.

Kate Spade Girls' Dot Moto Jacket, $79, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Double Faced Plaid Pants, $30, Zara

Jolly Plaid Greenwich Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress, $148, Nordstrom

Fishnet Tights, $9 (originally $10), One Hanes Place

I.N.C. Women's Kenjay d'Orsay Pumps, $56, Macy's

The Merry Makers

For fancier festive gatherings, try out some dapper duds like a boy's suit or jewel-embellished dress for her.

Boys' Chambray & Gray Check Slim Fit Suit, $93-108, Roco

Boys' Gray 4-piece Suit, $50, Roco

Girls' Ponte Dress With Jewelled Collar, $35, J.Crew Factory

Girls' Glitter Star Bag, $20, J.Crew Factory

Golden Stars

Twinkling lights seem to be all around this season, so why not embrace the shine with gold-accented outfits for the whole family.

Star Jacquard Dress, $29 (originally $58), Gymboree

Metallic Moon Boots, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree

Faux Fur Jacket, $30 (originally $58), Gymboree

Maileg Tiara Headband, $24, Gymboree

Fringed Lamé Dress, $198 (originally $495), The Outnet

Jessica Simpson Platform Sandals, $99, Macy's

Vintage Prints and Candy Cane Red

There's nothing cuter than a little kid dressed in clothes that an 80-year-old might favor. From a vintage truck-print dress to a cozy fair isle sweater, these classic looks will be loved by both moms and kids alike.

Vintage Truck Dress, $35, Hello Boho Babe

Chocolate Brown Leather Boots, $40, Mia's Moccs

Fair Isle Sweater, $22 (originally $45), Gymboree

Straight Jeans, $20 (originally $40), Gymboree

Peace Sign Socks 3-Pack, $7 (originally $15), Gymboree

Sherpa-Lined Hiking Boots, $40, Old Navy

