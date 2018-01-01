'Feminist' J. Crew T-shirt for boys causes a stir

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

A photo of a young boy wearing a T-shirt sold by J. Crew that reads "I am a feminist too" caused a polarizing reaction after the company posted it on Instagram.

The T-shirt was made in collaboration with the company Prinkshop, which sells apparel with social messages ranging from women's reproductive rights to gun control.

"Start 'em young,'' the caption of J. Crew's post said.

The shirt sells for $29.50, and 10 percent goes to Girl Up, a United Nations foundation that supports the empowerment of adolescent girls.

The Instagram post received a host of angry responses about whether the shirt was appropriate to be worn by young boys.

"Pretty gross pushing this on unknowing children rather then letting them decide for themselves their views as they age,'' one commenter wrote.

"Pure indoctrination. Never spending a dime on J. Crew product again,'' another reply read.

Many others supported the message.