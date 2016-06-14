40 fantastic last-minute gifts to spoil dads this Father's Day

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Dads can be everyday heroes, and Father’s Day is an excuse to spoil them.

Whether your dad loves to spend time outdoors or in the kitchen, is obsessed with gadgets, or has a flair for style, here are 40 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will help you say, “thank you for everything."

Father's Day gift ideas for the stylish dad

With unique, customizable and comfortable options starting at just $20, any of these gift ideas are bound to be a hit.

Bonobos unbutton down shirt, $98, Bonobos

Upgrade dad’s summer wardrobe with a stylish, slim cut shirt in a pattern that’s surprisingly easy to wear. This pineapple print would be perfect for summer with jeans or chino shorts.

Timbuk2 'Ramble' pack, $89, Zappos

Perfect for toting everything from diapers and wipes to toddler toys and a change of clothes, this durable and good-looking backpack is great for dads who do everything.

The Tie Bar 'Purple Status' combination set, $44, The Tie Bar

Choose from a range of colors and patterns to create your dad’s next favorite tie and pocket square combo. The purple combination is perfect if dad wears suits regularly or if he has a calendar full of weddings this summer! (The tie bar adds a classy touch, too!)

TOMS Payton perforated sneaker, $70, Nordstrom

These sleek sneakers feel even better than they look. The perforations allows feet to breathe, a must during the hot summer months, and the hidden elastic lets dad go laceless for a more casual look.

Everlane The Denim Jacket, $88, Everlane

A denim jacket is an easy layering piece he can rock over just about anything — from a T-shirt and shorts in the summer to chinos and a sweater in the cooler months. Plus, it gets better with age.

Modify Watches custom metal watch, $90 and up, Modify Watches

Remind dad just how much he's loved by putting his favorite faces on his wrist. Modify Watches lets you upload a personal photo from your computer (or Instagram) to customize a nylon strap watch. This gift is sweet and kind of cheesy — in the best way.

Stance Star Wars Android socks, $20, Nordstrom

Cute, a little bit silly and affordable: this fun find is especially perfect if dad is a "Star Wars" fanatic.

Sunski 'Madronas' polarized sunglasses, $55, The Grommet

Treat the coolest dad you know to a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses from Sunski. We love the reflective look, and these shades are polarized for clarity and better vision while he's having fun in the sun.

Gift ideas for men who love to cook (or eat)

If your dad loves manning the grill or mixing a drink, treat him to something that elevates the experience. From creative gift boxes to cheeky drinking glasses, these kitchen and bar gift ideas are as creative as they are delicious.

Fuego mystery hot sauce crate, $45, Fuego Box

We love this spicy gift box that comes filled with five different surprise hot sauces. It's perfect for the dad who loves food with a little kick.

Dailyware set of six craft beer tasting glasses, $20, Bed, Bath & Beyond

If dad has gotten into the craft beer craze, treat him to a set of glasses designed specifically for different brews. Plus, it costs just $20.

Anova Sous Vide bluetooth precision cooker, $103 (usually $149), Amazon

Many amateur and pro chefs love this tool because it provides restaurant-quality results with almost no effort. Just stick it in a pot of water, place some uncooked food in a sealed BPA-free plastic bag or container and wait.

Bacon-wrapped top serloin steaks, pack of four, $37, Omaha Steaks

Is there any (non-vegetarian) dad who wouldn't love some savory, salty, decadent, bacon-wrapped steaks? These "petite tenders" can be cooked in a pan or on the grill. Let's hope he shares!

"Back Pocket Pasta: Inspired Dinners To Cook On The Fly" By Colu Henry, $19, Amazon

If your dad believes pasta should be its own food group, give him some with this creative and easy-to-follow cookbook filled with recipes featuring ... you guessed it ... pasta!

Nostalgia Electronics Pop Up hot dog toaster, $19, Amazon

When a rainy day gets in the way of a great barbecue, help Dad be the hero with this easy-to-use gadget. Its retro style and removable drip tray makes it both adorable and practical.

Gift ideas for men who like to read or play games

To stock a library or encourage more rousing family game nights, here are a bunch of fun, inspiring and playful gift ideas for dads of all ages.

Harry Potter paperback boxed set, $57 (usually $100), Amazon

Reading Harry Potter as a family is practically a rite of passage. Inspire dad to brush up on his "reading aloud" skills with this complete box set of all seven books in the original Harry Potter canon ... or just get all the Harry Potter movies and call it a day!

"Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC" by Reed Tucker, $20, Amazon

Comic book-inspired movies are all the rage, but the history behind the some comic book origins may be even more fascinating. This book explores the deep rivalry between DC and Marvel, the biggest names in the comic and superhero worlds.

L.L. Bean 4-player bocce set, $99, L.L. Bean

Odds are, dad just wants to spend some quality time with the family this Father's Day, and Bocce is an old school game the whole family can enjoy together. Take this set with you on picnics and road trips or just play a few rounds in the backyard on Sunday afternoon. (L.L. Bean also lets you personalize it!)

"The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones," by George R. R. Martin, $32, Amazon

Get dad prepped for the final season! If he's a big "Game of Thrones" fan, treat him to what is regarded as the definitive companion piece to both the book series and HBO television series. This book covers the whole history of the seven kingdoms prior to the period when the books begin.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System SNES Classic Edition, $77, Walmart

Some dads likely grew up with the NES Classic gaming system, and have fond memories of Donkey Kong and Super Mario Kart. Nintendo has reimagined the 90s staple, and it comes with 21 games already installed in a fresh, compact new design.

Novelty Frosted Flakes mug, $5 (usually $13), Cotton On

For the kid in every dad. You can also pick a hamburger mug, Pop Tart mug or toilet bowl mug for dads with different tastes!

Table Topics Family set, $25, Uncommon Goods

Encourage interesting and dynamic dinner table conversations with a box of Table Topics, which prompt discussion with introspective questions.

Burton camp chair, $90 (usually $140), The House

Watching the kids' soccer game from the sidelines will never be the same again! These lightweight, portable camp chairs are comfortable and easy to carry, which makes them ideal for picnics, camping or hanging in the backyard.

Gifts for the the well-groomed dad:

Bearded or clean-shaven, every dad deserves a little luxury. Treat him to something that will make his experience more personal ... or even more opulent. (Yes, sometimes dads like a little extravagance in their daily routine!)

Malin + Goetz ‘Essentials’ travel kit, $32, Malin + Goetz

Need a gift for a dad who travels frequently? Treat him to a travel kit full of all the essentials he needs from luxury personal care brand Malin + Goetz.

Harry's rose gold shave set, $95, Barneys

Give dad's daily shave routine a major upgrade with Harry's 18-karate rose gold shave set. Along with the substantial, fancy handle, the kit comes with two razor heads, shave balm and a travel blade cover.

Jack Black beard grooming kit, $35, Nordstrom

If your favorite dad is rocking an on-trend beard, help him keep it healthy and shiny. Jack Black's complete kit is simple option that's guaranteed to make those bear hugs a little less scratchy.

Adventurous Father's Day gift ideas

If the dad on your list has an affinity for hiking, camping, birding or road tripping, why not make his next adventure easier, cooler or even more exciting.

Uniqlo light ‘Pocketable’ hooded jacket, $40, Uniqlo

A water-resistant jacket that folds into one of its own pockets is a must-have for any dad who loves to hike, bike and spend time outdoors all year.

IceMule 'Pro' cooler, $100, Wayfair

This virtually indestructible backpack cooler is perfect for keeping food and drinks easily accessible. It also works as a dry bag that can keep belongings safe during water activities. It can hold 18 cans (of beer, ahem) and reviewers note that it can keep things cold for about 48 hours.

Leatherman 'Squirt' PS4 multi-tool, $35, Amazon

Outdoorsy and handy dads will love this compact and practical Leatherman tool. With three screwdrivers, wire cutters, scissors and a straight knife, it can do just about anything. Oh, and it has a bottle opener, too.

Sawyer water bottle with personal filtration system, $20, Amazon

This water bottle is perfect for wilderness lovers. It filters pollutants and up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and protozoa from tap, city, river or lake water. It's handy for emergencies — but also great for a long hike.

Stanley "Happy Hour" adventure cocktail set, $35, Amazon

Roughing it in nature is no reason to go without a well-crafted cocktail. Stanley’s set, which includes a durable stainless steel shaker and four cups plus a jigger and citrus reamer, is all you need for outdoor libations (aside from ice and booze).

America the Beautiful: The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands annual pass, $80, REI

Encourage your whole family to explore the USA and see as many parks around the country as possible. (Family road trip, anyone?)

For the tech-y dad

Father’s Day and gadgets go together like peanut butter and jelly. We’ve found an affordable and (at least somewhat) practical gadget for every special guy on your list.

XLR8 "Connect and Go" diaper bag, $130, Kohl's

Modern dads, rejoice! This backpack diaper bag comes with more than 20 pockets dedicated to diapers, wipes, bottles, charging cords and your phone (everything a dad needs). Plus, it has a power bank for up to four devices so you can stay charged on the go, a Bluetooth-connected speaker will play music wherever he goes and an LED light will illuminate the bag’s interiors. What more could he ask for?

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic instant film camera, $125, Amazon

Help the anti-Instagram dads capture the family’s best moments as they happen so you can keep the memories forever (or at least decorate the fridge).

Chef’s Choice Hybrid Diamond Hone 2-stage electric knife sharpener, $30, Target

We don’t know why, but dads love knife sharpeners — and this one has a two-step process to both sharpen and hone your kitchen knives to keep them in tip-top shape.

Cross "Classic Century Lustrous Chrome" engraved ballpoint pen, $40, Cross

It may feel like the art of handwriting is being forgotten, but odds are high that Dad is still writing checks, keeping notes in an actual notebook or annotating a cookbook by hand. This engraved, chrome ballpoint pen ensures he’ll think of you every time he jots something down.

S+ By ResMed Personal Sleep Solution, $49, Amazon

This sleep-monitoring device syncs with an app on your Android device or iPhone and tracks all kinds of sleep data — including the environmental factors that can contribute to a bad night's rest like light levels, noise and temperature.

ReTrak 360 virtual reality headset, $10, Target

Give dad a total immersion experience with this 360-degree virtual reality headset. It's compatible with nearly all phones with up to a 6.3-inch screen and will provide him with hours of entertainment from the hundreds of free apps. (Plus, it has a comfortable memory foam strap.)

WoodWave Acoustic iPhone amplifier, $19, Etsy

If he's all about that bass, he'll love this handmade wooden amplifier that doesn't require any power. Simply place the phone in the trough and he'll be blown away by the amplified, deepened sound.

Igloo Trailmate all-terrain cooler, $220, Wayfair

Meet the mother (er, father) of all coolers. Tough, big wheels help it roll over just about any terrain, and its 70-quart capacity means it can hold just about everything (or about 112 cans if you want to get specific). It comes equipped with a butler tray, device stand and dry pouch — and it'll keep everything cool for up to four days.

This article was originally published on June 14, 2016 on TODAY.com.