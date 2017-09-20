3 ways to break the fashion 'rules' and still feel confident

share tweet pin email

We've all heard of old-school fashion "rules" to never break — like never wearing white after labor day or saving the shimmery items in your closet for eveningwear.

But TODAY Style's rules are a bit different. We believe that if you love an item, you should wear it!

In honor of "Wear What You Want" week, the TODAY Style Squad gave us their best tips for breaking the rules and making your favorite items work for anything.

Myth #1: Shiny items are only for fancy, nighttime affairs.

You don't need to save your favorite glitzy items for a night out on the town. Pair one sparkly piece with a more traditional outfit to create a perfectly appropriate daytime look. Bobbie Thomas showed us her tips for adding a touch of glam at any time of day.

TODAY

A metallic pleated skirt and a trendy bomber make for an eye-catching outfit that's sure to get noticed.

Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $145, Macy's

Macy's

Metallic Pleated Skirt, $98, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Gold Midi Skirt, $48, Lulus

Lulus

Slip-On Sneakers, $69, Macy's

Macy's

A business-like blazer and menswear-inspired loafers get a big dose of fun with this sparkly skinny scarf and some bejeweled necklaces. Sometimes, a touch of shimmer is all you need!

Oversized Plaid Blazer, $168, Express

Express

Metal Embellished Slide Loafers, $49, Express

Express

Sequin Long Skinny Scarf, $58, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdales

Mixed Coin Pendant Necklace, $35, Express

Express

Myth #2: Suiting pieces always need to match.

The status quo maintains that blazers and slacks should always match, but the truth is that suiting separates don't need to be the same color or fabric to look polished. Lilliana Vazquez gave us her top tips for mixing and matching different pieces.

TODAY

This tweed blazer is a timeless investment piece that you'll wear for decades to come. When worn with silk pants and a tie-bow blouse, you'll look classic and trendy at the same time.

Bow Blouse, $25, Target

Target

Tweed Jacket, $190, Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld

Silk Trousers, $145, Aritzia

Aritzia

Don't be afraid to layer it up! Three preppy pieces — a collared shirt, cable-knit sweater and structured blazer — look fresh and cool when worn together.

White-Collared Shirt, $70, J.Crew

J.Crew

Wilfred Sweater, $165, Aritzia

Aritzia

Blazer, $148, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Geometric Print Skirt, $50, Zara

Zara

Myth #3: You can't wear white after Labor Day.

You can still wear your favorite white items well into the cooler season — as long as you add a fall twist. Jill Martin showed us some of her favorite ways to rock white after summer is long gone.

TODAY

Love your white jeans? There's no need to put them in storage just yet! Thrown on an oversized sweater and some suede accessories — like thigh-high boots and a bag — and you'll look autumn-ready in no time.

Oversized Textured Sweater, $50, Zara

Zara

Mid-rise Jeans, $40, Zara

Zara

High Boots, $30, H&M

H&M

Suede Handbag, $80, H&M

H&M

A classic white button-down is the perfect item to wear all year-round. We love this school-inspired look for fall that works when you pair the white collared shirt with a mini skirt and clutch.

Fitted Shirt, $20, H&M

H&M

Sequin Mini Skirt, $50, Zara

Zara

Leather Clutch, $7, Forever 21