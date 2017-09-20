3 ways to break the fashion 'rules' and still feel confident

We've all heard of old-school fashion "rules" to never break — like never wearing white after labor day or saving the shimmery items in your closet for eveningwear.
But TODAY Style's rules are a bit different. We believe that if you love an item, you should wear it!
In honor of "Wear What You Want" week, the TODAY Style Squad gave us their best tips for breaking the rules and making your favorite items work for anything.
Myth #1: Shiny items are only for fancy, nighttime affairs.
You don't need to save your favorite glitzy items for a night out on the town. Pair one sparkly piece with a more traditional outfit to create a perfectly appropriate daytime look. Bobbie Thomas showed us her tips for adding a touch of glam at any time of day.
A metallic pleated skirt and a trendy bomber make for an eye-catching outfit that's sure to get noticed.
A business-like blazer and menswear-inspired loafers get a big dose of fun with this sparkly skinny scarf and some bejeweled necklaces. Sometimes, a touch of shimmer is all you need!
Myth #2: Suiting pieces always need to match.
The status quo maintains that blazers and slacks should always match, but the truth is that suiting separates don't need to be the same color or fabric to look polished. Lilliana Vazquez gave us her top tips for mixing and matching different pieces.
This tweed blazer is a timeless investment piece that you'll wear for decades to come. When worn with silk pants and a tie-bow blouse, you'll look classic and trendy at the same time.
Don't be afraid to layer it up! Three preppy pieces — a collared shirt, cable-knit sweater and structured blazer — look fresh and cool when worn together.
Myth #3: You can't wear white after Labor Day.
You can still wear your favorite white items well into the cooler season — as long as you add a fall twist. Jill Martin showed us some of her favorite ways to rock white after summer is long gone.
Love your white jeans? There's no need to put them in storage just yet! Thrown on an oversized sweater and some suede accessories — like thigh-high boots and a bag — and you'll look autumn-ready in no time.
A classic white button-down is the perfect item to wear all year-round. We love this school-inspired look for fall that works when you pair the white collared shirt with a mini skirt and clutch.
