One California blogger is on a mission to prove to women over the age of 50 that fashion isn't something that's reserved for youngsters.

In fact, as Fashion Over Fifty founder Wendy Packer sees it, older women should embrace fashion. After all, women who have retired and whose children have moved out of the family home likely have more time to select the perfect outfit or scour thrift stores for the best finds from previous decades, for example.

Fashion isn't just for young people, and neither are bright prints. Courtesy of Wendy Packer

Packer, 65, started the blog on a whim, after getting inspiration from her son, who had created a music blog for a senior project. She'd always been interested in fashion, but this time around, she threw herself into it.

"I went to Barnes and Noble and got every single fashion magazine there was," Packer told TODAY Style. "I must have spent about $300. And I sat down and tried to find one person over the age of 40 — and nothing. Maybe one or two. And over 50? No way."

Packer said most women over the age of 50 want to feel sophisticated, not trendy. Courtesy of Wendy Packer

Around the same time, Packer was trying to re-enter the workforce. A former nurse, and then a lawyer, she'd spent the previous several years at home taking care of her two sons, now 23 and 24.

Now the youngest was heading off to college, and suddenly, Packer had plenty of time to offer potential employers, but she couldn't get a job that paid a reasonable wage.

"It really made me angry," she recalled. "I had all these things to offer — my kids were grown, I didn't have to go home and make dinner for everybody. But women are kind of devalued after a certain age."