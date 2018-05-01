Remembering Kate Spade: How the preppy designer became a household name

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kate Spade, the world-renowned fashion designer known for her popular handbags, has died in an apparent suicide, NBC News reports.

Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning. She was 55 and is survived by her husband, Andy, and a daughter, Frances, 13.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family said in a statement, shared with the New York Times. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade poses with fashion designer Michael Kors at the CFDA hosted viewing of MOMA's "Fashioning Fiction in Photography Since 1990" in 2004. Andrew Kent / Getty Images

Spade, who was born Kate Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 1962, became one of the brightest lights among a wave of contemporary female American designers in the early 1990s. She was also one of the most recognizable, often appearing at events with a '60s-style bouffant hairdo and retro black glasses.

In 1993, the former Mademoiselle magazine accessories editor — who had little design experience of her own — launched a line of chic handbags that would become an international sensation.

Taking cues from her own fashion inspirations, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O., and Bjork, Spade opted for utilitarian simplicity and bright color palettes, which allowed modern career women to feel both sophisticated and playful. She offered a stylish and affordable alternative to young women who found Chanel bags too expensive and too stuffy.