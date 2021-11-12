Fans think Taylor Swift just paid homage to Princess Diana in this very vengeful way

Taylor Swift may know that revenge is a dish best served ... in an off-the-shoulder black dress!

The musician appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Thursday in an outfit that immediately got tongues wagging on social media: A fitted, above-the-knee black dress with a low cut "V" and silver accents at the waist:

And Twitter started talking right away, with lots of fans deciding that it was a shoutout to the late Princess Diana, who wore a similar dress at an event on the day her husband, Prince Charles, confessed publicly to cheating on her in 1994. Diana's dress — a black pleated chiffon with floating side panel, by Christina Stamboulian — became known as the "revenge dress," because looking at her, who could imagine anyone cheating on such a fabulous woman?

Princess Diana in her short black cocktail dress designed by Christina Stambolian, heading into a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London, UK in 1994. Tim Graham / Getty Images

"She did this on purpose," wrote @ExileNarry, expressing the opinion of many who saw her.

"(T)his is definitely taylor’s revenge dress," added @BookishDaniT.

Taylor Swift on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on November 11, 2021. NBC

Still, if it is, why would Swift be looking to take revenge? Well, "Red" is just her latest rerecorded release — something she's been doing since April. Fans suggest that the rerecording and rereleasing of her catalog is connected to her taking revenge on talent manager Scooter Braun and her onetime record label, Big Machine Records. She released six albums while working with Big Machine; "Red" was recorded in 2012.

When she left the label, the head of the company, Scott Borchetta, would not let her buy her masters back from the label; if she'd wanted to do that she'd have to record one new album on Big Machine for each album she hoped to gain back. So she gave up the rights ... and started over. Borchetta sold the rights to Braun, who Taylor has not historically gotten along with.

And so, "revenge"!

"When something says '(Taylor's Version)' next to it, that means I own it, which is exciting!" she told Meyers.

Other fans think that the "revenge" she is commenting on is directed towards her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. Their relationship is at the center of Swift's popular song "All Too Well," a ballad that just got a makeover on "Red (Taylor's Version)" with even more lyrics that seemingly tell the tale of their sordid relationship.

Thus far, Swift has not commented on whether the dress was intentionally a callback to Diana's dress, but even if it isn't, her fans have connected the dots already.